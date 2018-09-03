CD Projekt RED annuncia il vincitore del Gwent Challenger 4!

CD Projekt RED annuncia che Daniel “Damorquis” Morkish ha vinto il torneo Gwent Challenger di settembre. Il torneo ha visto otto dei migliori giocatori competere per una parte del montepremi di 100.000$, Crown Points ed un posto garantito nei Gwent World Masters.
Le registrazioni del Gwent Challenger di settembre 2018 sono disponibili sul canale Twitch di CD Projekt RED. La classifica finale recita quanto segue:
VINCITORE
- Daniel “Damorquis” Morkisch (Germania)
FINALISTI
- Daniel “Damorquis” Morkisch (Germania) — $57.000
- Ilias “AretuzaAndyWand” Karamanis (Germania) — $24.250
SEMIFINALISTI
- Benjamin “Kolemoen” Pfannstiel (Germania) — $8.800
- Damian “TailBot” Kaźmierczak (Polonia) — $2.800
QUARTI DI FINALE
- Oleksandr “proNEO” Shpak (Ucraina) — $2.200
- Raffael “GameKingAT” Iciren (Austria) — $2.200
- Alexander “Aerth3n” Prokopiuk (Polonia) — $1.750
- Zehua ”LpHanachan” Zhao (Cina) — $1.000
CD Projekt RED intende ringraziare tutti i partecipanti, cosi come chi ha assistito all’evento online, per aver reso grande questo Gwent Challenger di settembre 2018. Appuntamento ad ottobre per altri eventi esport a tema Gwent. Gwent Challenger è parte di Gwent Masters la serie eSport ufficiale di Gwent The Witcher Card Game.