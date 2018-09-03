Logo Esport

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
  3. Notizie
Esport

CD Projekt RED annuncia il vincitore del Gwent Challenger 4!

CD Projekt RED annuncia il vincitore del Gwent Challenger 4!
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

CD Projekt RED annuncia che Daniel “Damorquis” Morkish ha vinto il torneo Gwent Challenger di settembre. Il torneo ha visto otto dei migliori giocatori competere per una parte del montepremi di 100.000$, Crown Points ed un posto garantito nei Gwent World Masters.

Le registrazioni del Gwent Challenger di settembre 2018 sono disponibili sul canale Twitch di CD Projekt RED. La classifica finale recita quanto segue:


VINCITORE

  • Daniel “Damorquis” Morkisch (Germania)

FINALISTI

  • Daniel “Damorquis” Morkisch (Germania) — $57.000
  • Ilias “AretuzaAndyWand” Karamanis (Germania) — $24.250


SEMIFINALISTI

  • Benjamin “Kolemoen” Pfannstiel (Germania) — $8.800
  • Damian “TailBot” Kaźmierczak (Polonia) — $2.800

QUARTI DI FINALE

  • Oleksandr “proNEO” Shpak (Ucraina) — $2.200
  • Raffael “GameKingAT” Iciren (Austria) — $2.200
  • Alexander “Aerth3n” Prokopiuk (Polonia) — $1.750
  • Zehua ”LpHanachan” Zhao (Cina) — $1.000

CD Projekt RED intende ringraziare tutti i partecipanti, cosi come chi ha assistito all’evento online, per aver reso grande questo Gwent Challenger di settembre 2018. Appuntamento ad ottobre per altri eventi esport a tema Gwent. Gwent Challenger è parte di Gwent Masters la serie eSport ufficiale di Gwent The Witcher Card Game.

Quanto è interessante?
2
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

  1. PES 2019 Option File: come importare i File Opzioni con nomi, loghi e maglie delle squadre
  2. Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise: annunciata con un teaser la skin di Kazuma (Yakuza)

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • Xbox One
  • PS4
  • Genere: Strategico
  • Sviluppatore: CD Projekt RED
  • Publisher: CD Projekt
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link

Quanto attendi: Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Hype
Hype totali: 64
85%
nd

Contenuti più Letti