CD Projekt RED annuncia il vincitore del Gwent Challenger 4!

CD Projekt RED annuncia che Daniel “Damorquis” Morkish ha vinto il torneo Gwent Challenger di settembre. Il torneo ha visto otto dei migliori giocatori competere per una parte del montepremi di 100.000$, Crown Points ed un posto garantito nei Gwent World Masters.

Le registrazioni del Gwent Challenger di settembre 2018 sono disponibili sul canale Twitch di CD Projekt RED. La classifica finale recita quanto segue:



VINCITORE

Daniel “Damorquis” Morkisch (Germania)

FINALISTI

Daniel “Damorquis” Morkisch (Germania) — $57.000

Ilias “AretuzaAndyWand” Karamanis (Germania) — $24.250



SEMIFINALISTI

Benjamin “Kolemoen” Pfannstiel (Germania) — $8.800

Damian “TailBot” Kaźmierczak (Polonia) — $2.800

QUARTI DI FINALE

Oleksandr “proNEO” Shpak (Ucraina) — $2.200

Raffael “GameKingAT” Iciren (Austria) — $2.200

Alexander “Aerth3n” Prokopiuk (Polonia) — $1.750

Zehua ”LpHanachan” Zhao (Cina) — $1.000

CD Projekt RED intende ringraziare tutti i partecipanti, cosi come chi ha assistito all’evento online, per aver reso grande questo Gwent Challenger di settembre 2018. Appuntamento ad ottobre per altri eventi esport a tema Gwent. Gwent Challenger è parte di Gwent Masters la serie eSport ufficiale di Gwent The Witcher Card Game.