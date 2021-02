CD Projekt RED: i file rubati sarebbero già stati venduti per circa 7 milioni di dollari

Just in: #CDProjektRed AUCTION IS CLOSED. #Hackers auctioned off stolen source code for the #RedEngine and #CDPR game releases, and have just announced that a satisfying offer from outside the forum was received, with the condition of no further distribution or selling. pic.twitter.com/4Z2zoZlkV6 — KELA (@Intel_by_KELA) February 11, 2021

Update: a mistake was made. They stated starting bid $1kk. This was assumed as a typo for $1,000. They meant $1,000,000. They are also selling immediately for $7,000,000.



Attached images supplied by @DrFurfagMD pic.twitter.com/JnOcwnGqZk — vx-underground (@vxunderground) February 10, 2021