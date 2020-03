Celeste è troppo difficile? Matt Thorson svela in video alcuni trucchi del platform culto

2- Jump buffering. If you press and hold the jump button a short time before landing, you will jump on the exact frame that you land. pic.twitter.com/iPWS8fXbly — Matt / Maddy Thorson 🍂 (@MattThorson) March 13, 2020

4- Jump corner correction. If you bonk your head on a corner, the game tries to wiggle you to the side around it. pic.twitter.com/kz4Dv2QZw9 — Matt / Maddy Thorson 🍂 (@MattThorson) March 13, 2020

6- We also pop you up onto semi-solid platforms if you dash sideways through them. pic.twitter.com/SrhoYJs9BA — Matt / Maddy Thorson 🍂 (@MattThorson) March 13, 2020

8- You can actually wall jump 2 pixels from a wall. (That sounds tiny but this is a 320x180-resolution game :P) pic.twitter.com/fzm7NOee5p — Matt / Maddy Thorson 🍂 (@MattThorson) March 13, 2020

10- And this final one is complicated but very important for Celeste. Some setup: If you're grabbing a wall and jump straight upward, that consumes a lot of stamina. But if you jump away from the wall, that's a normal wall jump that uses no stamina and pushes you away strongly... — Matt / Maddy Thorson 🍂 (@MattThorson) March 13, 2020