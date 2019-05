Celeste: il DLC con il Capitolo 9 includerà elementi della storia

We're finishing up the script for #Celeste Chapter 9 this week and next! We originally weren't planning to do any story but... then we did :P

The upcoming DLC for @celeste_game is confirmed to be story DLC, with a bunch of new tracks by @kuraine! We're so happy to be including this in every physical copy of Celeste. Games should be preserved in their fully finished form wherever possible. 🍓✨ https://t.co/9LMYSghvT1