Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. The Game Awards 2023
  3. Notizie

Chi vince il GOTY ai Game Awards? Metacritic punta su Baldur's Gate 3

Chi vince il GOTY ai Game Awards? Metacritic punta su Baldur's Gate 3
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Metacritic ha pubblicato la lista dei vincitori delle varie categorie dei Game of the Year ai The Game Awards, stilando i risultati basandosi semplicemente sul Metascore e dunque premiando i giochi con il voto più alto. Un criterio certamente poco selettivo, dal momento che si basa come detto solamente sui voti ricevuti durante l'anno.

Stando dunque alle valutazioni di Metacritic, il premio Game of the Year andrà a Baldur's Gate 3, il controverso Dave The Diver si aggiudicherà il premio di miglior gioco indipendente mentre Gran Turismno 7 trionfa nella categoria Best VR/AR.

GOTY 2024 Metacritic

  • Game of the Year – Baldur's Gate 3
  • Best Independent Game – Dave the Diver
  • Best Debut Indie Game – Pizza Tower
  • Best VR / AR Game – Gran Turismo 7
  • Best Multiplayer – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Best Mobile Game – Terra Nil
  • Best Narrative – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Best Art Direction – The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  • Best Action Game – Hi-Fi Rush
  • Best Action/Adventure Game – The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
  • Best Fighting Game – Street Fighter 6
  • Best RPG – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Best Sim/Strategy Game – Pikmin 4
  • Best Sports/Racing Game – Forza Motorsport
  • Best Family Game – Super Mario Bros Wonder

Pioggia di premi (presunti) per Baldur's Gate 3 che conquista anche le statuette di Best RPG, Best Narrative e Best Multiplayer. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom invece porta a casa i premi Best Art Direction e Best Action/Adventure. Siete d'accordo con queste previsioni? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nei commenti, intanto ecco qual è il gioco con più nomination ai The Game Awards 2023.

FONTE: Metacritic
Iscriviti a Google News Rimani aggiornato seguendoci su Google News! Seguici
Unisciti all'orda: la chat telegramper parlare di videogiochi

Altri contenuti per The Game Awards 2023

  1. Everyeye.it cerca nuovi redattori freelance per la sezione videogiochi
  2. 5 giochi simili a God of War che meritano la vostra attenzione