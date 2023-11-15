Chi vince il GOTY ai Game Awards? Metacritic punta su Baldur's Gate 3

Metacritic ha pubblicato la lista dei vincitori delle varie categorie dei Game of the Year ai The Game Awards, stilando i risultati basandosi semplicemente sul Metascore e dunque premiando i giochi con il voto più alto. Un criterio certamente poco selettivo, dal momento che si basa come detto solamente sui voti ricevuti durante l'anno.

Stando dunque alle valutazioni di Metacritic, il premio Game of the Year andrà a Baldur's Gate 3, il controverso Dave The Diver si aggiudicherà il premio di miglior gioco indipendente mentre Gran Turismno 7 trionfa nella categoria Best VR/AR.

GOTY 2024 Metacritic

Game of the Year – Baldur's Gate 3

Best Independent Game – Dave the Diver

Best Debut Indie Game – Pizza Tower

Best VR / AR Game – Gran Turismo 7

Best Multiplayer – Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Mobile Game – Terra Nil

Best Narrative – Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Art Direction – The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Best Action Game – Hi-Fi Rush

Best Action/Adventure Game – The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Best Fighting Game – Street Fighter 6

Best RPG – Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Sim/Strategy Game – Pikmin 4

Best Sports/Racing Game – Forza Motorsport

Best Family Game – Super Mario Bros Wonder

Pioggia di premi (presunti) per Baldur's Gate 3 che conquista anche le statuette di Best RPG, Best Narrative e Best Multiplayer. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom invece porta a casa i premi Best Art Direction e Best Action/Adventure. Siete d'accordo con queste previsioni? Fatecelo sapere qui sotto nei commenti, intanto ecco qual è il gioco con più nomination ai The Game Awards 2023.