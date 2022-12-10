Chi ha vinto il Game of the Year? Tutti i vincitori del premio gioco dell'anno
Davide Leoni
Chi ha vinto il Game of the Year? Elden Ring è stato premiato come miglior gioco del 2022 ai The Game Awards del 9 dicembre e per l'occasione vogliamo andare indietro nel tempo per (ri)scoprire tutti i vincitori del premio GOTY dal 2003 ad oggi.
Nel 2003 nascono gli Spike TV Video Game Awards, poi diventati The Game Awards, lo show di Geoff Keighley che ogni anno conquista milioni di spettatori e si occupa di assegnare i premi per i migliori videogiochi dell'anno, tra cui l'ambito GOTY Game of the Year.
Chi ha vinto il GOTY? Tutti i giochi vincitori
- 2003 Madden NFL 2004
- 2004 Grand Theft Auto San Andreas
- 2005 Resident Evil 4
- 2006 The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion
- 2007 BioShock
- 2008 Grand Theft Auto IV
- 2009 Uncharted 2 Il Covo dei Ladri
- 2010 Red Dead Redemption
- 2011 The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim
- 2012 The Walking Dead
- 2013 Grand Theft Auto V
- 2014 Dragon Age Inquisition
- 2015 The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
- 2016 Overwatch
- 2017 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- 2018 God of War
- 2019 Sekiro Shadows Die Twice
- 2020 The Last of Us Parte II
- 2021 It Takes Two
- 2022 Elden Ring
Se nella prima metà degli anni 2000 abbiamo assistito al trionfo di giochi come GTA 4, Resident Evil 4, Oblivion, BioShock e GTA San Andreas, in anni più recenti sono giochi come The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, God of War, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice e The Last of Us Parte 2 a portarsi a casa la statuetta GOTY.
Nel 2021 It Takes Two ha vinto il premio di gioco dell'anno mentre quest'anno ad essere premiato è stato Elden Ring di FromSoftware, che ha battuto la concorrenza formata da Horizon Forbidden West, God of War, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Stray e A Plague Tale Requiem.
Altri contenuti per The Game Awards 2022
- Elden Ring e GoW Ragnarok dominano i TGA 2022: gli sviluppatori si congratulano a vicenda
- I momenti più bizzarri dei Game Awards 2022: Chris Judge, Animal, Bill Clinton Kid
- Fuori programma ai Game Awards: sale sul palco e cita Bill Clinton, subito arrestato
- The Game Awards 2022: tutti i giochi annunciati, c'è Death Stranding 2
- The Game Awards 2022, la lista con tutti i vincitori: Elden Ring è il gioco dell'anno!
The Game Awards 2022
- In Uscita su
- iPad
- iPhone
- Pc
- Switch
- Stadia
- PS5
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox One
- PS4
- Mobile Gaming
- Genere: Non disponibile
Quanto attendi: The Game Awards 2022
Hype totali: 37
Contenuti più Letti
- 74 commentiThe Game Awards 2022, la lista con tutti i vincitori: Elden Ring è il gioco dell'anno!
- 20 commentiThe Game Awards 2022: data, orario italiano e tutti i giochi in nomination per il GOTY
- 17 commentiThe Game Awards 2022: tutti i giochi annunciati, c'è Death Stranding 2
- Horizon Forbidden West: su Amazon in offerta ad un super prezzo con le offerte di Natale
- Demon's Souls per PlayStation 5 con lo sconto del 51%, il miglior prezzo di sempre
- God of War: un cosplay di Kratos al femminile pronta ad affrontare il Ragnarok
- The Last of Us Part II in offerta a soli 9,98 euro, super promozione
- PlayStation Plus: la nuova ricompensa esclusiva di dicembre 2022 è per un gioco gratis
- Game Pass: il 2023 segnerà l'arrivo di una nuova sorpresa per tutti gli abbonati
- 19 commentiFuori programma ai Game Awards: sale sul palco e cita Bill Clinton, subito arrestato