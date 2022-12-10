Chi ha vinto il Game of the Year? Tutti i vincitori del premio gioco dell'anno

Chi ha vinto il Game of the Year? Elden Ring è stato premiato come miglior gioco del 2022 ai The Game Awards del 9 dicembre e per l'occasione vogliamo andare indietro nel tempo per (ri)scoprire tutti i vincitori del premio GOTY dal 2003 ad oggi.

Nel 2003 nascono gli Spike TV Video Game Awards, poi diventati The Game Awards, lo show di Geoff Keighley che ogni anno conquista milioni di spettatori e si occupa di assegnare i premi per i migliori videogiochi dell'anno, tra cui l'ambito GOTY Game of the Year.

Chi ha vinto il GOTY? Tutti i giochi vincitori

2003 Madden NFL 2004

2004 Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

2005 Resident Evil 4

2006 The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion

2007 BioShock

2008 Grand Theft Auto IV

2009 Uncharted 2 Il Covo dei Ladri

2010 Red Dead Redemption

2011 The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim

2012 The Walking Dead

2013 Grand Theft Auto V

2014 Dragon Age Inquisition

2015 The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt

2016 Overwatch

2017 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild

2018 God of War

2019 Sekiro Shadows Die Twice

2020 The Last of Us Parte II

2021 It Takes Two

2022 Elden Ring

Se nella prima metà degli anni 2000 abbiamo assistito al trionfo di giochi come GTA 4, Resident Evil 4, Oblivion, BioShock e GTA San Andreas, in anni più recenti sono giochi come The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, God of War, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice e The Last of Us Parte 2 a portarsi a casa la statuetta GOTY.

Nel 2021 It Takes Two ha vinto il premio di gioco dell'anno mentre quest'anno ad essere premiato è stato Elden Ring di FromSoftware, che ha battuto la concorrenza formata da Horizon Forbidden West, God of War, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Stray e A Plague Tale Requiem.