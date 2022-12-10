Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. The Game Awards 2022
  3. Notizie

Chi ha vinto il Game of the Year? Tutti i vincitori del premio gioco dell'anno

Chi ha vinto il Game of the Year? Tutti i vincitori del premio gioco dell'anno
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Chi ha vinto il Game of the Year? Elden Ring è stato premiato come miglior gioco del 2022 ai The Game Awards del 9 dicembre e per l'occasione vogliamo andare indietro nel tempo per (ri)scoprire tutti i vincitori del premio GOTY dal 2003 ad oggi.

Nel 2003 nascono gli Spike TV Video Game Awards, poi diventati The Game Awards, lo show di Geoff Keighley che ogni anno conquista milioni di spettatori e si occupa di assegnare i premi per i migliori videogiochi dell'anno, tra cui l'ambito GOTY Game of the Year.

Chi ha vinto il GOTY? Tutti i giochi vincitori

  • 2003 Madden NFL 2004
  • 2004 Grand Theft Auto San Andreas
  • 2005 Resident Evil 4
  • 2006 The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion
  • 2007 BioShock
  • 2008 Grand Theft Auto IV
  • 2009 Uncharted 2 Il Covo dei Ladri
  • 2010 Red Dead Redemption
  • 2011 The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim
  • 2012 The Walking Dead
  • 2013 Grand Theft Auto V
  • 2014 Dragon Age Inquisition
  • 2015 The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
  • 2016 Overwatch
  • 2017 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
  • 2018 God of War
  • 2019 Sekiro Shadows Die Twice
  • 2020 The Last of Us Parte II
  • 2021 It Takes Two
  • 2022 Elden Ring

Se nella prima metà degli anni 2000 abbiamo assistito al trionfo di giochi come GTA 4, Resident Evil 4, Oblivion, BioShock e GTA San Andreas, in anni più recenti sono giochi come The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, God of War, Sekiro Shadows Die Twice e The Last of Us Parte 2 a portarsi a casa la statuetta GOTY.

Nel 2021 It Takes Two ha vinto il premio di gioco dell'anno mentre quest'anno ad essere premiato è stato Elden Ring di FromSoftware, che ha battuto la concorrenza formata da Horizon Forbidden West, God of War, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Stray e A Plague Tale Requiem.

Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

The Game Awards 2022: tutti i giochi annunciati, c'è Death Stranding 2

Altri contenuti per The Game Awards 2022

  1. Everyeye.it cerca redattori gaming per eventi stampa su Milano e press tour all'estero
  2. Regali Natale LEGO: Super Mario, Horizon, Sonic, NES, Minecraft e tante altre idee regalo