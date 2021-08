Chivarly 2: oltre 1 milione di copie vendute, Torn Banner al lavoro per espandere il gioco

Chivalry 2 has now sold well over 1 million copies. Thanks to our fantastic community for making this happen!



Want more stats?

Flute kills: 7969

Oar kills: 4700

Broom kills: 31314

Ladder Piece kills: 971



We’re hard at work expanding the game much, much more!



⚔Onward ⚔ pic.twitter.com/Ku4F6b33V4