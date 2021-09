Chivarly 2 e Maneater: gli autori prendono le distanze dal boss antiabortista di Tripwire

Work-for-hire developer Shipwright Studios, which contributed to Tripwire games Chivalry 2 and Maneater, says it is canceling all contracts with Tripwire https://t.co/IMf4V3wnTP

jesus fuck, man. really? you are all about this fucked texas bounty law that pushes us closer to some kind of Gilead dystopian religious state?



really???



I mean what the fuck, man. seriously, how can anyone be proud of claiming dominion over a woman’s personal freedoms?