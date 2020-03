Chrono Trigger compie 25 anni: la community festeggia il kolossal GDR

Wow- 25 years since Chrono Trigger has been released! This game is very dear to me like so many others and I have the fondest memories cosplaying from it. ⏰



Queen Zeal: Made and worn by me

📸: Liquid Cocaine Photography #cosplay #ChronoTrigger #queenzeal pic.twitter.com/TLVeP3dfZN — Lady A/Lilas@ Fresh Out of Fucks Forever (@thefinalchorus) March 11, 2020

Happy 25th to #ChronoTrigger! Thank you for giving me the ‘time’ to enjoy life. pic.twitter.com/NmY4fSwrIx — Mark Julio (マークマン) (@MarkMan23) March 11, 2020

Chrono Trigger fête aujourd'hui ses 25 ans. C'est l'heure de célébrer ça avec quelques illustrations de Toriyama-sensei pic.twitter.com/RpBW8PJtoD — DragonBall Ultimate (@OfficialDBU) March 11, 2020

The Chrono Trigger Grand Walkthrough Special, as published in a "Sudden-Special" edition of V-Jump (1995).



Happy 25th to CT! This databook ft. some impressionable production goodies from Toriyama. Included are processes towards the MCs gaining their finalized, individual traits. pic.twitter.com/M7ASsb0vJE — Rocking Roll Blues (@EndingAuthority) March 10, 2020