Classifica Software UK: Call of Duty WWII è il gioco più venduto dell'ultima settimana

Di seguito, potete consultare la classifica completa:
1. Call of Duty: WWII
2. FIFA 18
3. Star Wars Battlefront II
4. Assassin's Creed Origins
5. Grand Theft Auto V
6. Super Mario Odyssey
7. Gran Turismo: Sport
8. The Sims 4
9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Electronic Arts monopolizza il podio: FIFA 18 si piazza infatti al secondo posto, seguito a ruota da Star Wars Battlefront II. In quarta posizione spunta Ubisoft con il suo Assassin's Creed Origins, mentre Grand Theft Auto 5 resiste ancora al quinto gradino. La sesta, settima ottava e nona posizione vanno rispettivamente a Super Mario Odyssey, Gran Turismo: Sport, The Sims 4 e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild chiude la classifica.