Classifica Software UK: Call of Duty WWII è il gioco più venduto dell'ultima settimana

Sono state pubblicate le classifiche di vendita relative all'ultima settimana del 2017 (conclusasi il 30 dicembre) nel Regno Unito. Call of Duty WWII si aggiudica la medaglia d'oro, vediamo insieme quali sono gli altri titoli che sono riusciti a piazzarsi in Top 10.

Di seguito, potete consultare la classifica completa:

1. Call of Duty: WWII
2. FIFA 18
3. Star Wars Battlefront II
4. Assassin's Creed Origins
5. Grand Theft Auto V
6. Super Mario Odyssey
7. Gran Turismo: Sport
8. The Sims 4
9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Electronic Arts monopolizza il podio: FIFA 18 si piazza infatti al secondo posto, seguito a ruota da Star Wars Battlefront II. In quarta posizione spunta Ubisoft con il suo Assassin's Creed Origins, mentre Grand Theft Auto 5 resiste ancora al quinto gradino. La sesta, settima ottava e nona posizione vanno rispettivamente a Super Mario Odyssey, Gran Turismo: Sport, The Sims 4 e Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild chiude la classifica.

