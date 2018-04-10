Classifiche PlayStation Store: Far Cry 5 è stato il gioco PS4 più venduto a marzo

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più venduti a marzo sul PlayStation Store. Far Cry 5 trionfa nella sezione PlayStation 4, seguito da A Way Out e Horizon Zero Dawn.

PlayStation 4

Far Cry 5 A Way Out Horizon Zero Dawn Gang Beasts Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege FIFA 18 Grand Theft Auto V The Last of Us Remastered Assassin's Creed Origins Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Rocket League Burnout Paradise Remastered EA Sports UFC 3 Minecraft PlayStation Edition Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt F1 2017 Need for Speed Payback Battlefield 1 Call of Duty WWII

PlayStation VR

Moss Bravo Team Job Simulator Farpoint Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Knockout League PlayStation VR Worlds I Expect You To Die RollerCoaster Legends Doom VFR SUPERHOT VR

DLC

Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack Fortnite Standard Founder's Pack Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 3 Pass Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack Horizon Zero Dawn The Frozen Wilds Bloodborne The Old Hunters Assassin’s Creed Origins The Curse Of the Pharaohs Call of Duty: WWII The Resistance DLC Pack 1 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 2 Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack

Su PlayStation VR, Moss supera Bravo Tream e Job Simulator mentre Fortnite riesce a imporsi tra i DLC con lo Starter Pack e il Founder's Pack.