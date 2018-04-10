Classifiche PlayStation Store: Far Cry 5 è stato il gioco PS4 più venduto a marzo

Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più venduti a marzo sul PlayStation Store. Far Cry 5 trionfa nella sezione PlayStation 4, seguito da A Way Out e Horizon Zero Dawn.

PlayStation 4

  1. Far Cry 5
  2. A Way Out
  3. Horizon Zero Dawn
  4. Gang Beasts
  5. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  6. FIFA 18
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. The Last of Us Remastered
  9. Assassin's Creed Origins
  10. Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
  11. Rocket League
  12. Burnout Paradise Remastered
  13. EA Sports UFC 3
  14. Minecraft PlayStation Edition
  15. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  16. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
  17. F1 2017
  18. Need for Speed Payback
  19. Battlefield 1
  20. Call of Duty WWII

PlayStation VR

  1. Moss
  2. Bravo Team
  3. Job Simulator
  4. Farpoint
  5. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  6. Knockout League
  7. PlayStation VR Worlds
  8. I Expect You To Die
  9. RollerCoaster Legends
  10. Doom VFR
  11. SUPERHOT VR

DLC

  1. Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack
  2. Fortnite Standard Founder's Pack
  3. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 3 Pass
  4. Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack
  5. Horizon Zero Dawn The Frozen Wilds
  6. Bloodborne The Old Hunters
  7. Assassin’s Creed Origins The Curse Of the Pharaohs
  8. Call of Duty: WWII The Resistance DLC Pack 1
  9. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 2
  10. Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack

Su PlayStation VR, Moss supera Bravo Tream e Job Simulator mentre Fortnite riesce a imporsi tra i DLC con lo Starter Pack e il Founder's Pack.

