Classifiche PlayStation Store: Far Cry 5 è stato il gioco PS4 più venduto a marzo

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe ha pubblicato la classifica dei giochi più venduti a marzo sul PlayStation Store. Far Cry 5 trionfa nella sezione PlayStation 4, seguito da A Way Out e Horizon Zero Dawn.
PlayStation 4
- Far Cry 5
- A Way Out
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Gang Beasts
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- FIFA 18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Rocket League
- Burnout Paradise Remastered
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Minecraft PlayStation Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
- F1 2017
- Need for Speed Payback
- Battlefield 1
- Call of Duty WWII
PlayStation VR
- Moss
- Bravo Team
- Job Simulator
- Farpoint
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Knockout League
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- I Expect You To Die
- RollerCoaster Legends
- Doom VFR
- SUPERHOT VR
DLC
- Fortnite Battle Royale Starter Pack
- Fortnite Standard Founder's Pack
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 3 Pass
- Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack
- Horizon Zero Dawn The Frozen Wilds
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters
- Assassin’s Creed Origins The Curse Of the Pharaohs
- Call of Duty: WWII The Resistance DLC Pack 1
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 2
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack
Su PlayStation VR, Moss supera Bravo Tream e Job Simulator mentre Fortnite riesce a imporsi tra i DLC con lo Starter Pack e il Founder's Pack.
