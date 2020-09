Cliff Bleszinski, il papà di Gears of War abbandona l'industria: 'mi ha quasi ucciso'

1. Appreciate it if you're a fan.



2. I made enough money to have the freedom to not do it any more.



3. However, 25 years in the biz nearly killed me.



4. I'm thankful for my time in the biz.



I am not eager to go back. If I ever do it'll have to be 100% on my terms.



Cheers! https://t.co/YUl6cr5LUo