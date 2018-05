Cliffy B mostra i concept di alcuni progetti cancellati di Boss Key Productions

Here's one of the games I wanted to do codenamed "DragonFlies."



Basically you were ninja/samurai in airships riding dragons fighting zombies with friends in a PVE "feudalpunk" setting on floating islands. (the airships = your "aircraft carriers", the dragons = your "planes") pic.twitter.com/yX2ivPwezb — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) 15 maggio 2018

More art. You used melee and guns and could outfit your beasts for combat. Basically do for dragon riding what Halo did for vehicles. pic.twitter.com/NhVJP2f1xW — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) 15 maggio 2018

Here's another one, initially planned for VR, codenamed "Rover" but was shaping up to be "DogWalkers" - DOG stood for Destructive Ordnance (on the) Ground.



Inspired by WW2 tank crews/battles/the movie Fury. 5 v 5 v 5 v 5 v 5 Zoid looking walkers fighting it out in MP. pic.twitter.com/2UkGtwk2iH — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) 15 maggio 2018