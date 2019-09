Il 'clone' di Mario Kart Tour sta spopolando in territorio cinese

Mario Kart Tour released globally on Sep 25th. But it did not release in China. What did happen in China though is 'Crazy Racing Kart Rider', published by Tencent, received a bump in downloads and for the past few days has held at #1 on the iOS games revenue chart. pic.twitter.com/IRPCAOuAUl

Funnily enough the game had been in the top 10 iOS games revenue chart since it launched, but just recently slipped outside. After Mario Kart Tour was released there was an increase of downloads and it shot up to #1 on the revenue chart.



The game is grossing over $100m a month.