Il cloud è davvero il futuro del gaming? Mat Piscatella esprime perplessità

According to EEDAR's Gamer Segmentation Report, 2 out of 3 Americans plays Video Games of some sort. Of those that play, half have spent $0 over the past 6 months on gaming, choosing only free to play, primarily Mobile, games. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) 30 maggio 2019

Let's start with the 2 out of 3 that play Video Games. Are the remaining 1 out of 3 active rejecters of Video Games, and an audience that will not adopt even Mobile games, let alone more immersive content? I'd argue that a high percentage of this group are likely exactly that. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) 30 maggio 2019

So then we come back to the half of the current gaming audience that is willing to spend $0 on gaming. 1 out of 3 Americans plays Video Games, but spends nothing. What subscription or cloud service could draw them in? An ad based service? Would it look a lot like Mobile now? — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) 30 maggio 2019

So the primary audience for these services, at least to start, are the members of the current gaming audience that actively participates and purchases on PC and Console (while also playing Mobile). Are the cloud/streaming options going to provide an improved consumer experience? — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) 30 maggio 2019

Will the cloud/streaming options offer lower prices? Exclusive content? Or is it primarily a convenience play? This audience values premium experiences, lag free play for example. If these services cannot provide this at launch, what does that mean for long-term adoption? — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) 30 maggio 2019