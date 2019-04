COD Black Ops 4: Treyarch discute dei cambiamenti da apportare a Blackout

Goodnight to everyone except the people that think you should have a better loadout when you redeploy in Alcatraz than the folks on the ground who destroyed you and others and were able to loot up because they are vicious. — David J. Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) 12 aprile 2019

PPS: I still don't love the final collapse in Alcatraz. I want to slow it down even more. The Collapse should push engagements. It shouldn't be your primary enemy. (Stole that line from @MaTtKs.)



I know some people. — David J. Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) 12 aprile 2019