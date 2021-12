COD Cold War: ecco le novità in arrivo con la Stagione 1 di COD Vanguard

Synchronized progression w/ #Vanguard:



You’ll begin Season One at the Military Rank or Prestige you’ve reached in Vanguard (or Military Rank 1 if you haven’t played Vanguard yet).



Each new Prestige earns you a Prestige Key, Tier Skip, Emblem & Sticker in Black Ops Cold War! pic.twitter.com/BEuFsBfpnf — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 3, 2021

All 27 #BlackOpsColdWar Prestige Icons are joining the Prestige Shop.



These will be unlocked if you’ve earned them previously, and you’ll be able to equip any icon you own if you reached Prestige Master at least once.



Icons will also no longer reset at the start of each season. pic.twitter.com/NC0Ftq1qYu — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 3, 2021

We’re deploying a new round of nerfs for the Marshal on Dec. 6th.



Think twice before bringing it into a fight from now on. pic.twitter.com/yGBQZtEAql — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 3, 2021