COD Modern Warfare 3: primi teaser per Zombies open world, la mappa non sarà Verdansk

In this AO, you will need to be prepared for anything.



The next mission begins 🧟‍♂️ #MW3



📱+12029183022



Activision: U.S. Residents can text READY to tel:+12029183022. By texting tel:+12029183022 from your phone or via WhatsApp, you consent to receive recurring automated… pic.twitter.com/98bB9QgqoV