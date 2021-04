COD Modern Warfare: le due nuove mappe sono state rimosse senza alcun motivo apparente

In addition to Killhouse, the Drainage (Gunfight) and Al-Raab Airbase maps are also available in #ModernWarfare Private Matches. Read more: https://t.co/lVkbsr6UCG pic.twitter.com/bK7Cr6ShEV

Infinity Ward appears to have removed Al-Raab Airbase and Drainage MP maps from Modern Warfare quietly. The two maps were added to play in Private Matches last week. Both are no longer on the list for players.



Killhouse is still available.