COD Modern Warfare guida la classifica dei download PlayStation Store USA nel 2019
Davide Leoni
Come riportato dal PlayStation Blog europeo, GTA 5 è stato il gioco più venduto del 2019 sul PlayStation Store nel nostro continente ma cosa succede se andiamo a guardare la classifica americana? In questo caso le posizioni cambiano.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare risulta essere il gioco più scaricato, seguito da Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition e NBA 2K19. Di seguito la classifica completa che include anche i giochi PlayStation VR, free to play, espansioni e DLC.
Giochi PS4 più scaricati
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare
- Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition
- NBA 2K19
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K20
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Madden NFL 20
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Days Gone
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
- Borderlands 3
- MLB The Show 19
- World War Z
- God of War
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Rocket League
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition
- The Forest
- Marvel's Spider-Man
Giochi PlayStation VR
- Beat Saber
- Superhot VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
- Job Simulator
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Firewall Zero Hour
- Blood & Truth
- PlayStation VR Worlds
Giochi Free to Play
- Apex Legends
- Fortnite
- Dauntless
- Realm Royale
- Brawlhalla
- Warface Live
- Don’t Even Think
- Warframe
- H1Z1: Battle Royale
- 3 on 3 Freestyle
DLC ed espansioni
- Fortnite The Laguna Pack
- Fortnite The Cobalt Pack
- Fortnite Battle Royale The Wilde Pack
- Fortnite Battle Royale The Red Strike Pack
- Fortnite The Wavebreaker Pack
- Fortnite Battle Royale Breakpoint’s Challenge Pack
- Fortnite Lava Legends Pack
- Fortnite Save the World Standard Founder’s Pack
- Fortnite Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack
- Fortnite Batman Caped Crusader Pack
Curiosa la top 10 relativa a espansioni e DLC dove figurano unicamente contenuti aggiuntivi per Fortnite. Cosa ne pensate di queste classifiche basate sui dati del PlayStation Store USA?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare
- In Uscita su
- Pc
- Xbox One
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Xbox One X
- Date di Pubblicazione
- Pc : 25/10/2019
- Xbox One : 25/10/2019
- PS4 : 25/10/2019
- PS4 Pro : 25/10/2019
- Xbox One X : 25/10/2019
- Genere: FPS - Sparatutto in Prima Persona
- Sviluppatore: Infinity Ward
- Publisher: Activision
Che voto dai a: Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Voti: 104
