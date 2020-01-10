Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
COD Modern Warfare guida la classifica dei download PlayStation Store USA nel 2019

Come riportato dal PlayStation Blog europeo, GTA 5 è stato il gioco più venduto del 2019 sul PlayStation Store nel nostro continente ma cosa succede se andiamo a guardare la classifica americana? In questo caso le posizioni cambiano.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare risulta essere il gioco più scaricato, seguito da Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition e NBA 2K19. Di seguito la classifica completa che include anche i giochi PlayStation VR, free to play, espansioni e DLC.

Giochi PS4 più scaricati

  1. Call of Duty Modern Warfare
  2. Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition
  3. NBA 2K19
  4. Grand Theft Auto V
  5. NBA 2K20
  6. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  7. Madden NFL 20
  8. Star Wars Battlefront II
  9. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  10. Days Gone
  11. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
  12. Borderlands 3
  13. MLB The Show 19
  14. World War Z
  15. God of War
  16. Mortal Kombat 11
  17. Rocket League
  18. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition
  19. The Forest
  20. Marvel's Spider-Man

Giochi PlayStation VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Superhot VR
  3. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  4. Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
  5. Job Simulator
  6. Creed: Rise to Glory
  7. Borderlands 2 VR
  8. Firewall Zero Hour
  9. Blood & Truth
  10. PlayStation VR Worlds

Giochi Free to Play

  1. Apex Legends
  2. Fortnite
  3. Dauntless
  4. Realm Royale
  5. Brawlhalla
  6. Warface Live
  7. Don’t Even Think
  8. Warframe
  9. H1Z1: Battle Royale
  10. 3 on 3 Freestyle

DLC ed espansioni

  1. Fortnite The Laguna Pack
  2. Fortnite The Cobalt Pack
  3. Fortnite Battle Royale The Wilde Pack
  4. Fortnite Battle Royale The Red Strike Pack
  5. Fortnite The Wavebreaker Pack
  6. Fortnite Battle Royale Breakpoint’s Challenge Pack
  7. Fortnite Lava Legends Pack
  8. Fortnite Save the World Standard Founder’s Pack
  9. Fortnite Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack
  10. Fortnite Batman Caped Crusader Pack

Curiosa la top 10 relativa a espansioni e DLC dove figurano unicamente contenuti aggiuntivi per Fortnite. Cosa ne pensate di queste classifiche basate sui dati del PlayStation Store USA?

