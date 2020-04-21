COD Modern Warfare, MHW Iceborne e molti horror tra sconti Xbox One e Deals with Gold
Puntuali come ogni martedì, tornano le offerte settimanali sullo store Tra Deals with Gold e sconti attivati dai publisher, anche questa volta la selezioni di giochi proposta è decisamente interessante.
Tra questi ultimi possiamo ad esempio citare COD: Modern Warfare o Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, apprezzata espansione del gioco Capcom. Da segnalare inoltre la presenza di molti giochi horror, nell'ambito nell'iniziativa "Un-Halloween Horror Sale", tra i quali troviamo ad esempio Blair Wittch. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi Xbox One inclusi nelle nuova promozioni:
- 101 Ways To Die Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- 2URVIVE Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- 7 Days to Die Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight
- Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
- Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Back in 1995 Xbox One Game 33% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Blair Witch Xbox Game Pass 40% Un-Halloween Horror
- Sale Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Bloody Zombies Xbox One Game 55% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition Xbox One Game 20% DWG
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
- Caretaker Game Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Chasm Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Chess Ultra Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
- Children Of Morta Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight
- Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Coffee Crisis Xbox One Game 90% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Cold Silence Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Crimsonland Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One Game 80% DWG
- Darkwood Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- de Blob 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Dead Age Xbox One Game 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Dead Effect 2 Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Dead End Job Xbox One Game 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Decay Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Deep Ones Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- DEMON’S TILT Xbox Game Pass 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Don’t Knock Twice Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep (Xbox One Version) Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Ellen – The Game Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- EVERSPACE Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight
- EVERSPACE – Encounters Add-On 60% Spotlight
- F1 2019 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- Flipping Death Xbox One Game 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- FLYING TIGERS: SHADOWS OVER CHINA Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Friday The 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss or Kill Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Goat Simulator Xbox Game Pass 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY Xbox Game Pass 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- GRIP Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Haunted Halloween ’86 Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Hell Warders Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 25% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Hollow Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight
- Home Sweet Home Xbox One Game 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One Game 85% DWG
- INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Indie Darling Bundle Vol.3 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Iron Crypticle Xbox One Game 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Jurassic World Evolution Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- Jurassic World Evolution: Carnivore Dinosaur Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
- Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary Add-On 40% Spotlight
- Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
- Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Content Add-On 60% Spotlight
- Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur Collection Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
- Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
- Jurassic World Evolution: Herbivore Dinosaur Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
- Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Jurassic World Evolution: Raptor Squad Skin Collection Add-On 20% Spotlight
- Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park Add-On 30% Spotlight
- Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr Wu Add-On 45% Spotlight
- Just Ignore Them Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Kholat Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Killing Floor 2 – Grim Treatments Weapon Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Killing Floor 2 – Horzine Supply Crate Key Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Killing Floor 2 – Yuletide Horror Weapon Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
- Layers of Fear Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Layers of Fear + >observer_ Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox Game Pass 25% Spotlight
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 25% Spotlight
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight
- Monster Hunter: World Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight
- Monster Hunter: World Iceborne – Deluxe Kit Add-On 25% Spotlight
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack Add-On 15% Spotlight
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight
- Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection Add-On 25% Spotlight
- Monster Hunter: World – Gesture Pack: Clean Dance Set Add-On 25% Spotlight
- Monster Hunter: World – Gesture Pack: Swag Dance Set Add-On 25% Spotlight
- Monster Hunter: World – Room Decor: Cute Decor Set Add-On 25% Spotlight
- Monster Hunter: World – Room Decor: Intimate Decor Set Add-On 25% Spotlight
- Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack Add-On 50% DWG
- Moto Racer 4 Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Niffelheim Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Outbreak Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Outbreak: Epidemic Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Oxenfree Xbox Game Pass 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Paper Dolls Original Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Pato Box Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG
- Perception Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball Add-On 50% DWG
- Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead Add-On 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Universal Monsters Pack Add-On 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Plague Road Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Please, Don’t Touch Anything Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
- Pool Nation Snooker Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG Rememoried Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Remothered: Tormented Fathers Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Rise of Insanity Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Scarlett
- Mysteries: Cursed Child (Xbox One Version) Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Selma and the Wisp X Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight
- Shantae: Pirate Queen’s Quest Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Sheltered Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Slain: Back from Hell Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s Cut Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Slender: The Arrival Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One Game 50% DWG
- Solo: Islands of the Heart Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
- Sylvio Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Tactics V: Obsidian Brigade Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
- The Blackout Club Xbox One Game 35% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- The Church in the Darkness Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- They Are Billions Xbox One Game 25% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Undead Horde Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Unruly Heroes Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
- Vaccine Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror
- Sale Vambrace: Cold Soul Xbox Game Pass 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight
- Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One Game 60% DWG Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
- Welcome To Hanwell Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Whispering Willows Xbox One Game 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- White Noise 2 Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Wizard of Legend Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
- Worse Than Death Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Xenon Valkyrie+ Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Yesterday Origins Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
- Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Xbox One Game 20% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 20% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Zombie Party Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
- Zombie Vikings Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
Molto ridotta questa settimana la selezione di offerte legate a giochi Xbox 360, che includono solo i tre seguenti titoli:
- Alien Breed 2: Assault* Arcade 75% DWG
- Alien Breed 3: Descent* Arcade 75% DWG
- Alien Breed: Episode 1* Arcade 75% DWG
Come di consueto, ricordiamo che le promozioni resteranno attive solamente per un periodo limitato, con scadenza fissata per il 27 aprile.
Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/h1lECY1W8S— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) April 21, 2020
