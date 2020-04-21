Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
COD Modern Warfare, MHW Iceborne e molti horror tra sconti Xbox One e Deals with Gold

COD Modern Warfare, MHW Iceborne e molti horror tra sconti Xbox One e Deals with Gold
Puntuali come ogni martedì, tornano le offerte settimanali sullo store Tra Deals with Gold e sconti attivati dai publisher, anche questa volta la selezioni di giochi proposta è decisamente interessante.

Tra questi ultimi possiamo ad esempio citare COD: Modern Warfare o Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, apprezzata espansione del gioco Capcom. Da segnalare inoltre la presenza di molti giochi horror, nell'ambito nell'iniziativa "Un-Halloween Horror Sale", tra i quali troviamo ad esempio Blair Wittch. Di seguito, trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi Xbox One inclusi nelle nuova promozioni:

  • 101 Ways To Die Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • 2URVIVE Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • 7 Days to Die Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight
  • Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • American Fugitive Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
  • Attack of the Earthlings Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Back in 1995 Xbox One Game 33% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Blackwood Crossing Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Blair Witch Xbox Game Pass 40% Un-Halloween Horror
  • Sale Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Bloody Zombies Xbox One Game 55% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition Xbox One Game 20% DWG
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% DWG
  • Caretaker Game Xbox One X Enhanced 35% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Chasm Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Chess Ultra Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Spotlight
  • Children Of Morta Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight
  • Claire: Extended Cut Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Coffee Crisis Xbox One Game 90% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Cold Silence Xbox Play Anywhere 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Crimsonland Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Darksiders Fury’s Collection – War and Death Xbox One Game 80% DWG
  • Darkwood Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • de Blob 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Dead Age Xbox One Game 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Dead By Daylight: Special Edition Xbox Game Pass 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Dead Effect 2 Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Dead End Job Xbox One Game 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Decay Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Deep Ones Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • DEMON’S TILT Xbox Game Pass 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Don’t Knock Twice Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep (Xbox One Version) Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Ellen – The Game Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • EVERSPACE Xbox Game Pass 80% Spotlight
  • EVERSPACE – Encounters Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • F1 2019 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • F1 2019 Legends Edition Senna & Prost Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • Flipping Death Xbox One Game 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • FLYING TIGERS: SHADOWS OVER CHINA Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Friday The 13th: The Game Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Gaijin Charenji 1 : Kiss or Kill Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Goat Simulator Xbox Game Pass 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Goat Simulator: The GOATY Xbox Game Pass 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • GRIP Digital Deluxe Xbox One X Enhanced 67% DWG
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Haunted Halloween ’86 Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Hell Warders Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 25% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Hollow Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight
  • Home Sweet Home Xbox One Game 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle Xbox One Game 85% DWG
  • INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Indie Darling Bundle Vol.3 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Iron Crypticle Xbox One Game 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Jurassic World Evolution Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Carnivore Dinosaur Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary Add-On 40% Spotlight
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Content Add-On 60% Spotlight
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Dinosaur Collection Xbox One Game 25% Spotlight
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Expansion Collection Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Herbivore Dinosaur Pack Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Raptor Squad Skin Collection Add-On 20% Spotlight
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park Add-On 30% Spotlight
  • Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr Wu Add-On 45% Spotlight
  • Just Ignore Them Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Kholat Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Killing Floor 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Killing Floor 2 – Grim Treatments Weapon Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Killing Floor 2 – Horzine Supply Crate Key Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Killing Floor 2 – Yuletide Horror Weapon Bundle Add-On 50% Spotlight
  • Layers of Fear Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Layers of Fear + >observer_ Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Xbox Game Pass 25% Spotlight
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 25% Spotlight
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox Game Pass 33% Spotlight
  • Monster Hunter: World Xbox Game Pass 50% Spotlight
  • Monster Hunter: World Iceborne – Deluxe Kit Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack Add-On 15% Spotlight
  • Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight
  • Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight
  • Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • Monster Hunter: World – Gesture Pack: Clean Dance Set Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • Monster Hunter: World – Gesture Pack: Swag Dance Set Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • Monster Hunter: World – Room Decor: Cute Decor Set Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • Monster Hunter: World – Room Decor: Intimate Decor Set Add-On 25% Spotlight
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned – Complete DLC Pack Add-On 50% DWG
  • Moto Racer 4 Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Niffelheim Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Outbreak Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Outbreak Bundle Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Outbreak: Epidemic Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Outlast 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Outlast: Bundle of Terror Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Oxenfree Xbox Game Pass 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Paper Dolls Original Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Pato Box Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG
  • Perception Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Pinball FX3 – Aliens vs. Pinball Add-On 50% DWG
  • Pinball FX3 – The Walking Dead Add-On 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Universal Monsters Pack Add-On 30% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Plague Road Xbox One Game w/ Free Trial 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Please, Don’t Touch Anything Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Spotlight
  • Pool Nation Snooker Bundle Xbox One Game 60% DWG Rememoried Xbox One Game 75% Spotlight Remothered: Tormented Fathers Xbox One X Enhanced 65% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Rise of Insanity Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Scarlett
  • Mysteries: Cursed Child (Xbox One Version) Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Selma and the Wisp X Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight
  • Shantae: Pirate Queen’s Quest Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Sheltered Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Slain: Back from Hell Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s Cut Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Slender: The Arrival Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Xbox One Game 50% DWG
  • Solo: Islands of the Heart Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
  • Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70% DWG
  • Sylvio Xbox One Game 75% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Tactics V: Obsidian Brigade Xbox One Game 30% Spotlight
  • The Blackout Club Xbox One Game 35% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • The Church in the Darkness Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Xbox Game Pass 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • They Are Billions Xbox One Game 25% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Undead Horde Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Unruly Heroes Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
  • Vaccine Xbox One Game 60% Un-Halloween Horror
  • Sale Vambrace: Cold Soul Xbox Game Pass 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten Xbox One Game 90% Spotlight
  • Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One Game 75% DWG
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One Game 60% DWG Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition Xbox One Game 60% DWG
  • Welcome To Hanwell Xbox One Game 40% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Whispering Willows Xbox One Game 70% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • White Noise 2 Xbox One Game 50% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Wizard of Legend Xbox Game Pass 50% DWG
  • Worse Than Death Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Xenon Valkyrie+ Xbox One Game 80% Spotlight Yesterday Origins Xbox One Game 70% Spotlight
  • Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack Add-On 20% Spotlight
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War Xbox One Game 20% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 20% Spotlight
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War Super Deluxe Edition Xbox One Game 20% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Zombie Party Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale
  • Zombie Vikings Xbox One Game 80% Un-Halloween Horror Sale

Molto ridotta questa settimana la selezione di offerte legate a giochi Xbox 360, che includono solo i tre seguenti titoli:

  • Alien Breed 2: Assault* Arcade 75% DWG
  • Alien Breed 3: Descent* Arcade 75% DWG
  • Alien Breed: Episode 1* Arcade 75% DWG

Come di consueto, ricordiamo che le promozioni resteranno attive solamente per un periodo limitato, con scadenza fissata per il 27 aprile.

