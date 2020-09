COD Modern Warfare e Warzone: update per le Playlist, ritornano i veicoli

Along with today's playlist update, we also added vehicles back into Warzone. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/HS8HptGiPb

A small playlist update is deploying now to all platforms!#ModernWarfare

- Adding Gunfight (replaces Blueprint Gunfight)

- Updating the Ground War playlist to say ‘Ground War’#Warzone

- Removing text chat from Plunder

- Updating weapons in the gulag