COD Vanguard, Beta e day one: spuntano online le possibili date

🚨 DATES TO LOOK FORWARD TO 🗓



• 8/19 👀

• 8/27 - 8/29 🎮

• 9/10 - 9/12 ▶️🎮

• 9/16 - 9/20 👥🎮

• 11/5 🎉

• 11/23 🍂1️⃣



Disclaimer: All dates are subject to change, and are open to interpretation as to what they are referencing.