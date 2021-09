COD Vanguard: la Beta fa guadagnare XP per la Stagione 5, svelati gli accessori

Per the Call of Duty blog, playing the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta will progress the Season 5 Battle Pass in Black Ops Cold War & Warzone.



Players can rank up their Player XP up to Level 30 in the Vanguard Beta. Weapon XP is also capped at Level 30 in the Beta.



