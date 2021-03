COD Warzone e Cold War: il prossimo update sistemerà l'LC10 e tante altre armi

Tuning scheduled for the following weapons next week:



• LC10

• AK-74u

• MAC-10

• KSP 45

• Milano 821

• Krig 6

• FFAR 1

• Groza

• Magnum

• 1911

• RPG-7

• LMG adjustments

• Launchers buffed against Flak Jacket in Hardcore + more



Full patch notes coming on Monday.