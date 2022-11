COD Warzone Mobile, spoiler sulle mappe: c'è una località ben nota

📡07 on the ground. Moving in for confirmation. 👀Solid copy, but visual interference encountered. Hang tight until next transmission. pic.twitter.com/D8qR0JO7XR

🛰️Data received, and location identified - Shoot House. ​



🆕This classic Multiplayer map is our new 35 million pre-registration reward! ​



We've seen the love for it in #MWII and we'll add it to our launch maps if that number is hit. Pre-register now: https://t.co/A71QHcdih9 pic.twitter.com/DLF9Wn681Y