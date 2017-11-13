COD WW2 domina la classifica settimanale del PlayStation Store giapponese

Logo Everyeye.it

Call of Duty WWII ha debuttato al primo posto della classifica software giapponese di Media Create ma sembra che il gioco stia riscuotendo un buon successo anche sul mercato digitale, guidando la classifica download del PlayStation Store.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan & Asia ha pubblicato nelle scorse ore la classifica dei giochi più scaricati dallo store giapponese nel periodo che va dal 30 ottobre al 5 novembre:

  1. Call of Duty: WWII
  2. ARK Survival Evolved
  3. Dead Rising
  4. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  5. .hack//G.U. Last Recode
  6. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition
  7. Saints Row IV
  8. Horizon Zero Dawn
  9. Gran Turismo Sport
  10. Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition
  11. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
  12. Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session!
  13. Dragon Quest III
  14. Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary
  15. Bloodborne
  16. Undertale
  17. Sorcer Striker
  18. No Heroes Allowed! VR
  19. City Shrouded in Shadow
  20. ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters ’97

Da notare la presenza nelle prime posizioni di molti giochi occidentali come Assassin's Creed Origins, Saints Row IV, Horizon Zero Dawn e ARK Survival Evolved, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Call of Duty WWII

Call of Duty WWII
Aggiungi in Collezione
  • In Uscita su
  • Pc
  • PS4
  • Xbox One
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Pc : 03/11/2017
  • PS4 : 03/11/2017
  • Xbox One : 03/11/2017
  • Genere: FPS - Sparatutto in Prima Persona
  • Sviluppatore: Sledgehammer Games
  • Publisher: Activision-Blizzard

che voto dai a Call of Duty WWII?

6.7

media su 58 voti
Inserisci il tuo voto

