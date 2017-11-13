COD WW2 domina la classifica settimanale del PlayStation Store giapponese

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan & Asia ha pubblicato nelle scorse ore la classifica dei giochi più scaricati dallo store giapponese nel periodo che va dal 30 ottobre al 5 novembre:
- Call of Duty: WWII
- ARK Survival Evolved
- Dead Rising
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition
- Saints Row IV
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
- Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session!
- Dragon Quest III
- Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary
- Bloodborne
- Undertale
- Sorcer Striker
- No Heroes Allowed! VR
- City Shrouded in Shadow
- ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters ’97
Da notare la presenza nelle prime posizioni di molti giochi occidentali come Assassin's Creed Origins, Saints Row IV, Horizon Zero Dawn e ARK Survival Evolved, solamente per citarne alcuni.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti