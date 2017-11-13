COD WW2 domina la classifica settimanale del PlayStation Store giapponese

ha debuttato al primo posto delladi Media Create ma sembra che il gioco stia riscuotendo un buon successo anche sul mercato digitale, guidando la classifica download del PlayStation Store.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan & Asia ha pubblicato nelle scorse ore la classifica dei giochi più scaricati dallo store giapponese nel periodo che va dal 30 ottobre al 5 novembre:

Call of Duty: WWII ARK Survival Evolved Dead Rising Assassin’s Creed Origins .hack//G.U. Last Recode The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition Saints Row IV Horizon Zero Dawn Gran Turismo Sport Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! Dragon Quest III Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Bloodborne Undertale Sorcer Striker No Heroes Allowed! VR City Shrouded in Shadow ACA NeoGeo The King of Fighters ’97

Da notare la presenza nelle prime posizioni di molti giochi occidentali come Assassin's Creed Origins, Saints Row IV, Horizon Zero Dawn e ARK Survival Evolved, solamente per citarne alcuni.