Colpo di Microsoft: The Initiative assume un designer di The Last of Us 2
Microsoft si conferma continuamente a caccia di talenti, ed ha messo a segno un altro buon colpo in questo senso, ingaggiando per il nuovo team chiamato The Initiative uno dei game designer di The Last of Us Part II, attesissimo titolo di Naughty Dog.
Si tratta di Robert Ryan, che stando al suo profilo LinkedIn è diventato nuovo senior systems designer dello studio lo scorso Aprile, e si è unito ad un team composto da sviluppatori di tutto rispetto, tra cui il lead producer di God of War, Brian Westergaard, e il lead writer di Red Dead Redemption, Christian Cantamessa. Un utente di Twitter ha postato uno screenshot del profilo LinkedIn di Ryan a conferma della notizia.
Ryan ha lavorato per anni con Naughty Dog, fin dal 2011, partecipando al completamento di titoli come i due The Last of Us (a proposito, sul nostro sito trovate tutti gli ultimi rumor su The Last of Us Part II), ed Uncharted 3 e Uncharted 4. Era stato ingaggiato anche da Motive Studios nel 2017 come senior game designer per un gioco ancora non annunciato.
Il "dream team" di The Initiative invece fu annunciato all'E3 2018, quando Microsoft ha acquisito Ninja Theory, Compulsion Games, Playground Games e Undead Labs.
Per il momento però non è stato ancora annunciato il loro primo gioco, anche se visti i nomi coinvolti c'è molta curiosità a riguardo.
Another great talent for XGS. Former Naughty Dog and The Motive Game Designer Robert Ryan joined The Initiative as a Senior Systems Designer. pic.twitter.com/jInUrqcR8C— Klobrille (@klobrille) 10 maggio 2019
The Last of Us Part II
- In Uscita su
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Genere: Azione/Avventura
- Sviluppatore: Naughty Dog
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Quanto attendi: The Last of Us Part II
Hype totali: 445
