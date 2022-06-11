Come giocare con Xbox Game Pass su Smart TV Samsung: tutti i modelli compatibili

Microsoft sta continuano ad espandere la lista dei dispositivi compatibili con il suo Xbox Game Pass e proprio nelle ultime ore è arrivato l'annuncio dell'imminente possibilità di usufruire del servizio su una vasta gamma di televisori targati Samsung.

Come avviare Xbox Game Pass sulle TV Samsung

Per poter giocare in streaming ai titoli presenti nel catalogo di Xbox Game Pass e a Fortnite Capitolo 3 senza avere una console collegata al televisore dovrete attendere il prossimo 30 giugno 2022, giorno in cui il servizio approderà su una selezione di TV Samsung. Una volta disponibile, l'applicazione potrà essere trovata all'interno del Samsung Gaming Hub: scaricatela ed effettuate l'accesso con le vostre credenziali Microsoft. Nel caso di Fortnite, non avrete bisogno di un abbonamento attivo, ma per giocare a tutti i restanti prodotti del catalogo sarà obbligatorio disporre di un abbonamento a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Se non ne avete uno, potete sfruttare l'offerta che permette di abbonarsi per un mese ad un solo euro, così da testare il servizio sul vostro televisore.

Per quello che riguarda invece le periferiche di controllo, potete collegare tramite Bluetooth uno dei seguenti dispositivi al vostro televisore: Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Elite Series 2 Controller o il DualSense di PlayStation 5.

Elenco dei modelli compatibili

Di seguito trovate la lista completa dei televisori Samsung sui quali sarà possibile giocare con l'app Xbox Game Pass:

TV Neo QLED 8K 2022

Neo QLED 8K 65" QN800B TV 2022 (QE65QN800BTXZT)

Neo QLED 8K 75" QN800B TV 2022 (QE75QN800BTXZT)

Neo QLED 8K 85" QN800B TV 2022 (QE85QN800BTXZT)

Neo QLED 8K 65" QN900B TV 2022 (QE65QN900BTXZT)

Neo QLED 8K 75" QN900B TV 2022 (QE75QN900BTXZT)

Neo QLED 8K 85" QN900B TV 2022 (QE85QN900BTXZT)

TV Neo QLED 4K 2022

Neo QLED 4K 55" QN95B TV 2022 (QE55QN95BATXZT)

Neo QLED 4K 65" QN95B TV 2022 (QE65QN95BATXZT)

Neo QLED 4K 75" QN95B TV 2022 (QE75QN95BATXZT)

Neo QLED 4K 55" QN85B TV 2022 (QE55QN85BATXZT)

Neo QLED 4K 65" QN85B TV 2022 (QE65QN85BATXZT)

Neo QLED 4K 75" QN85B TV 2022 (QE75QN85BATXZT)

Neo QLED 4K 43" QN90B TV 2022 (QE43QN90BATXZT)

Neo QLED 4K 50" QN90B TV 2022 (QE50QN90BATXZT)

Neo QLED 4K 55" QN90B TV 2022 (QE55QN90BATXZT)

Neo QLED 4K 65" QN90B TV 2022 (QE65QN90BATXZT)

Neo QLED 4K 75" QN90B TV 2022 (QE75QN90BATXZT)

Neo QLED 4K 85" QN90B TV 2022 (QE85QN90BATXZT)

TV QLED 4K 2022

QLED 4K 55" Q70B TV 2022 (QE55Q70BATXZT)

QLED 4K 65" Q70B TV 2022 (QE65Q70BATXZT)

QLED 4K 75" Q70B TV 2022 (QE75Q70BATXZT)

QLED 4K 85" Q70B TV 2022 (QE85Q70BATXZT)

QLED 4K 43" Q60B TV 2022 (QE43Q60BAUXZT)

QLED 4K 50" Q60B TV 2022 (QE50Q60BAUXZT)

QLED 4K 55" Q60B TV 2022 (QE55Q60BAUXZT)

QLED 4K 65" Q60B TV 2022 (QE65Q60BAUXZT)

QLED 4K 75" Q60B TV 2022 (QE75Q60BAUXZT)

QLED 4K 85" Q60B TV 2022 (QE85Q60BAUXZT)

QLED 4K 50" Q80B TV 2022 (QE50Q80BATXZT)

QLED 4K 55" Q80B TV 2022 (QE55Q80BATXZT)

QLED 4K 65" Q80B TV 2022 (QE65Q80BATXZT)

TV OLED 4K 2022

OLED 4K 55" S95B TV 2022 (QE55S95BATXZT)

OLED 4K 65" S95B TV 2022 (QE65S95BATXZT)

Serie Crystal

Crystal UHD 4K 43" BU8580 TV 2022 (UE43BU8580UXZT)

Crystal UHD 4K 50" BU8580 TV 2022 (UE50BU8580UXZT)

Crystal UHD 4K 43" BU8570 TV 2022 (UE43BU8570UXZT)

Crystal UHD 4K 50" BU8570 TV 2022 (UE50BU8570UXZT)

Crystal UHD 4K 55" BU8570 TV 2022 (UE55BU8570UXZT)

Crystal UHD 4K 65" BU8570 TV 2022 (UE65BU8570UXZT)

Crystal UHD 4K 75" BU8570 TV 2022 (UE75BU8570UXZT)

Crystal UHD 4K 43" BU8070 TV 2022 (UE43BU8070UXZT)

Crystal UHD 4K 50" BU8070 TV 2022 (UE50BU8070UXZT)

Crystal UHD 4K 55" BU8070 TV 2022 (UE55BU8070UXZT)

Crystal UHD 4K 65" BU8070 TV 2022 (UE65BU8070UXZT)

Crystal UHD 4K 75" BU8070 TV 2022 (UE75BU8070UXZT)

Crystal UHD 4K 85" BU8070 TV 2022 (UE85BU8070UXZT)

Serie The Frame

The Frame 4K 43" LS03B TV 2022 (QE43LS03BAUXZT)

The Frame 4K 50" LS03B TV 2022 (QE50LS03BAUXZT)

The Frame 4K 55" LS03B TV 2022 (QE55LS03BAUXZT)

The Frame 4K 65" LS03B TV 2022 (QE65LS03BAUXZT)

The Frame 4K 75" LS03B TV 2022 (QE75LS03BAUXZT)

The Frame 4K 85" LS03B TV 2022 (QE85LS03BAUXZT)

