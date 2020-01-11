Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Control e Death Stranding in lizza per il GOTY ai DICE Awards 2020

L'Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences ha presentato le nomination della ventitreesima edizione dei DICE Awards, che avrà luogo il prossimo 13 febbraio all'Aria Resort di Las Vegas come parte dell'annuale conferenza DICE Summit.

A spiccare tra i tanti sono Control e Death Stranding, che hanno agguantato otto candidature ciascuno, compresa quella per il Miglior Gioco dell'Anno. I due titoli dovranno contendersi il premio più ambito con Disco Elysium, Outer Wilds e Untitled Goose Game. Stupisce non scorgere tra la cinquina per il GOTY il vincitore del medesimo premio ai Game Awards 2019, ovvero Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, che ai DICE Awards parteciperà con due sole nomination - Miglior Gioco Action e Miglior Game Design. Degni di nota anche Call of Duty: Modern Warfare e Disco Elysium, con sei candidature a testa.

Nomination Dice Awards 2020

Game of the Year

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Action Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Control
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Gears 5
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Death Stranding
  • Luigi's Mansion 3
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Family Game of the Year

  • A Short Hike
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2
  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Yoshi's Crafted World

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Shodown

Racing Game of the Year

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • F1 2019
  • Mario Kart Tour
  • Trials Rising

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Disco Elysium
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
  • The Outer Worlds

Sports Game of the Year

  • FIFA 20
  • Madden NFL 20
  • MLB the Show 19
  • NBA 2k20
  • NHL 20

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Oxygen Not Included
  • Slay the Spire
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Pistol Whip
  • Stormland
  • Westworld Awakening

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Pistol Whip
  • The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
  • Trover Saves the Universe

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • A Short Hike
  • Disco Elysium
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • What the Golf?

Portable Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Grindstone
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky: Children of the Light
  • What the Golf?

Online Game of the Year

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
  • Tetris 99
  • Wargroove

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Baba Is You
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Slay the Spire

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • A Short Hike
  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Days Gone
  • Death Stranding
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Luigi's Mansion 3

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Control (Jesse Faden)
  • Death Stranding (Cliff Unger)
  • Death Stranding (Sam Porter Bridges)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Greez)
  • Untitled Goose Game (The Goose)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Arise: A Simple Story
  • Control
  • Erica
  • Golem
  • Mortal Kombat 11

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Death Stranding
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Control
  • Disco Elysium
  • Outer Wilds
  • Telling Lies
  • The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Concrete Genie
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Metro Exodus
Quali sono i favoriti, secondo voi? Dateci dentro con le previsioni nei commenti! Facciamo notare, inoltre, che Control e Death Stranding sono in lizza per il premio Gioco dell'Anno anche ai GDC Choice Awards 2020, che verranno consegnati il 18 marzo a San Francisco.
