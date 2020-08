Control x Alan Wake: anteprima mondiale per Awe, annunciati data e orario!

Join us Thursday, August 13 at 7pm EEST on https://t.co/MPXN9jC948 for the world premiere of AWE gameplay from @ControlRemedy.



We'll show the first 15 minutes of the game, a new weapon form, and a missing writer. Featuring @SamLakeRMD, @MikaelKasurinen, hosted by @vidaisonline. pic.twitter.com/dCwzVtJWSe