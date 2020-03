Il Coronavirus colpisce Sony, Nintendo e le altre aziende giapponesi quotate in borsa

I've been following ~50 Japanese game stocks for over 10 years now.



Today was the worst day I can remember (Tokyo Stock Exchange just closed).



A selection:

Nintendo -3.96%

Sony -7.31%

Nippon Ichi -17.58%

Koei -5.41%

Capcom -6.68%

Konami -6.76%

Sega -6.74%

Squenix: -5.79%