Che cos'è PlayStation Plus Extra? Cosa comprende, che giochi ci sono e quanto costa

Volete abbonarvi a PlayStation Plus ma vi siete imbattuti nella presenza di tre diversi profili di abbonamento: abbiamo già visto quali sono le differenze tra PlayStation Plus Essentials, Extra e Premium ma non avete ancora chiaro che cosa comprenda l'abbonamento Extra, quello per voi più interessante. Ecco tutto quello che c'è da sapere.

PlayStation Plus Extra include tutti i benefit della sottoscrizione base (Essentials) come la possibilità di scaricare almeno due giochi gratis al mese, accesso al multiplayer online su PS4 e PS5, sconti esclusivi, DLC e spazio Cloud per i salvataggi, in aggiunta però troviamo un catalogo con centinaia di videogiochi per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5, scaricabili e giocabili fino a quando manterrete attivo l'abbonamento.

PlayStation Plus Extra tutti i giochi

La lista dei giochi PlayStation Plus Extra è sterminata ed è in continuo aggiornamento, tra i giochi presenti troviamo titoli come 2Dark, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, God of War, inFAMOUS Second Son, Death Stranding e Death Stranding Director's Cut, DOOM, Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition e tanti altri.

11-11 Memories Untold

2Dark

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Absolver

ABZU

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4/PS5)

ALIENATION

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4/PS5)

Astebreed

AVICII Invector

Back 4 Blood (PS5/PS4)

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS4/PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4/PS5)

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bugsnax (PS4/PS5)

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Car Mechanic Simulator

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police: Paint It Red!

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chorus (PS4/PS5)

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5)

Cris Tales (PS4/PS5)

Croixleur Sigma

Crysis Remastered

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL – The Game

Dead By Daylight (PS4/PS5)

Dead Cells

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)

Deathloop (PS5)

Defense Grid 2

Deliver Us the Moon (PS4/PS5)

DEMON’S SOULS (PS5)

Descenders

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars (PS5)

Detroit: Become Human

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5/PS4)

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

DOOM

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes

Dragon Quest Heroes II

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Elex

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Erica

EVERSPACE

Everybody’s Golf

Evil Genius 2 (PS5/PS4)

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

FLUSTER CLUCK

For Honor

For The King

Foreclosed (PS4/PS5)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

GAL GUNVOLT BURST

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4/PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4/PS5)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

Gigantosaurus: The Game

GOD OF WAR

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition (PS4/PS5)

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush 2

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

Hello Neighbor

Hohokum

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4/PS5)

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4/PS5)

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PS4/PS5)

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Inside

Jett: The Far Shore (PS5/PS4)

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

Judgment (PS5/PS4)

Jumanji The Video Game

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

KeyWe (PS4/PS5)

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdom Two Crowns

KNACK

Kona (PS4/PS5)

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS4/PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4/PS5)

Left Alive: Day One Edition

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Life Is Strange Complete Season

Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4/PS5)

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4/PS5)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4/PS5)

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Metro Exodus (PS4/PS5)

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4/PS5)

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4/PS5)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/PS5)

Mortal Shell

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition (PS5/PS4)

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs ATV All Out

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4/PS5)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS5/PS4)

Omega Quintet

OMNO

OneeChanbara Origin

Outer Wilds (PS4/PS5)

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4/PS5)

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Paw Patrol on a Roll!

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Prison Architect

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rad Rodgers

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rayman Legends

ReadySet Heroes

Rebel Galaxy

Redeemer – Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Relicta

RESOGUN

RETURNAL (PS5)

Rez Infinite

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-TYPE FINAL 2

Saints Row Gat out of Hell

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4/PS5)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shenmue III

Sine Mora X

SkyDrift Infinity

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed (PS4/PS5)

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Spitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Stray (PS4/PS5)

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Tearaway Unfolded

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4/PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape (PS4/PS5)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PS4/PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4/PS5)

The Division 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (PS5/PS4)

The Escapists 2

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

The Gardens Between (PS5/PS4)

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Medium (PS5)

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Pedestrian (PS5/PS4)

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PS4/PS5)

Tom Clancy’s The Division

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 (PS4/PS5)

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of Mana

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Tricky Towers

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

Tropico 5

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

UNO

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4/PS5)

Werewolves Within

Wheel of Fortune

What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4/PS5)

Whispering Willows

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

Worms WMD

Wreckfest (PS4/PS5)

WWE 2K22

Wytchwood (PS4/PS5)

XCOM 2

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5/PS4)

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

PS4 games exclusive to the Americas

Dark Rose Valkyrie

HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

Harvest Moon: One World

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Umbrella Corps

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

PS4 games exclusive to Europe

428: Shibuya Scramble

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Flatout 4: Total Insanity

Stein;s Gate Elite

PlayStation Plus Extra quanto costa

L'abbonamento PlayStation Plus Extra costa 99.99 euro l'anno, 39.99 euro per tre mesi oppure 13.99 euro al mese, appare chiaro dunque come la sottoscrizione annuale sia sicuramente quella più conveniente.