Che cos'è PlayStation Plus Extra? Cosa comprende, che giochi ci sono e quanto costa
Volete abbonarvi a PlayStation Plus ma vi siete imbattuti nella presenza di tre diversi profili di abbonamento: abbiamo già visto quali sono le differenze tra PlayStation Plus Essentials, Extra e Premium ma non avete ancora chiaro che cosa comprenda l'abbonamento Extra, quello per voi più interessante. Ecco tutto quello che c'è da sapere.
PlayStation Plus Extra include tutti i benefit della sottoscrizione base (Essentials) come la possibilità di scaricare almeno due giochi gratis al mese, accesso al multiplayer online su PS4 e PS5, sconti esclusivi, DLC e spazio Cloud per i salvataggi, in aggiunta però troviamo un catalogo con centinaia di videogiochi per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5, scaricabili e giocabili fino a quando manterrete attivo l'abbonamento.
PlayStation Plus Extra tutti i giochi
La lista dei giochi PlayStation Plus Extra è sterminata ed è in continuo aggiornamento, tra i giochi presenti troviamo titoli come 2Dark, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, God of War, inFAMOUS Second Son, Death Stranding e Death Stranding Director's Cut, DOOM, Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition e tanti altri.
- 11-11 Memories Untold
- 2Dark
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4/PS5)
- ALIENATION
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4/PS5)
- Astebreed
- AVICII Invector
- Back 4 Blood (PS5/PS4)
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4/PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4/PS5)
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bugsnax (PS4/PS5)
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police: Paint It Red!
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chorus (PS4/PS5)
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4/PS5)
- Croixleur Sigma
- Crysis Remastered
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL – The Game
- Dead By Daylight (PS4/PS5)
- Dead Cells
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)
- Deathloop (PS5)
- Defense Grid 2
- Deliver Us the Moon (PS4/PS5)
- DEMON’S SOULS (PS5)
- Descenders
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars (PS5)
- Detroit: Become Human
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (PS5/PS4)
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- DOOM
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Heroes
- Dragon Quest Heroes II
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- Elex
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Erica
- EVERSPACE
- Everybody’s Golf
- Evil Genius 2 (PS5/PS4)
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- FLUSTER CLUCK
- For Honor
- For The King
- Foreclosed (PS4/PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- GAL GUNVOLT BURST
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4/PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4/PS5)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- Gigantosaurus: The Game
- GOD OF WAR
- Gods will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition (PS4/PS5)
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
- Hello Neighbor
- Hohokum
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4/PS5)
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4/PS5)
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PS4/PS5)
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Inside
- Jett: The Far Shore (PS5/PS4)
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Judgment (PS5/PS4)
- Jumanji The Video Game
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- KeyWe (PS4/PS5)
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- KNACK
- Kona (PS4/PS5)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4/PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4/PS5)
- Left Alive: Day One Edition
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Life Is Strange Complete Season
- Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4/PS5)
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS4/PS5)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4/PS5)
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Metro Exodus (PS4/PS5)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Mighty No. 9
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4/PS5)
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4/PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/PS5)
- Mortal Shell
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition (PS5/PS4)
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg II
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS4/PS5)
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS5/PS4)
- Omega Quintet
- OMNO
- OneeChanbara Origin
- Outer Wilds (PS4/PS5)
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4/PS5)
- Party Hard
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Paw Patrol on a Roll!
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Prison Architect
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rad Rodgers
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rayman Legends
- ReadySet Heroes
- Rebel Galaxy
- Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Relicta
- RESOGUN
- RETURNAL (PS5)
- Rez Infinite
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4/PS5)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shenmue III
- Sine Mora X
- SkyDrift Infinity
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed (PS4/PS5)
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Spitlings
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Stray (PS4/PS5)
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape (PS4/PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PS4/PS5)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4/PS5)
- The Division 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (PS5/PS4)
- The Escapists 2
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Gardens Between (PS5/PS4)
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Medium (PS5)
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Pedestrian (PS5/PS4)
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Turing Test
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (PS4/PS5)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4/PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of Mana
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Tricky Towers
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- Tropico 5
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- UNO
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velocibox
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs 2
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4/PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Wheel of Fortune
- What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4/PS5)
- Whispering Willows
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- Worms WMD
- Wreckfest (PS4/PS5)
- WWE 2K22
- Wytchwood (PS4/PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS5/PS4)
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- PS4 games exclusive to the Americas
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Umbrella Corps
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- PS4 games exclusive to Europe
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity
- Stein;s Gate Elite
PlayStation Plus Extra quanto costa
L'abbonamento PlayStation Plus Extra costa 99.99 euro l'anno, 39.99 euro per tre mesi oppure 13.99 euro al mese, appare chiaro dunque come la sottoscrizione annuale sia sicuramente quella più conveniente.
