Che cosa comprende PlayStation Plus Premium? Tutti i giochi e le demo

Dopo aver visto cosa comprende PlayStation Plus Extra vediamo nel dettaglio i contenuti dell'offerta PlayStation Plus Premium, terzo (e più costoso) livello di abbonamento a PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus Premium include l'accesso a centinaia di giochi per PS4, PS5 e classici PS3 (in streaming), PS2, PSP e PS1, oltre a tutti i vantaggi delle sottoscrizioni Essentials e Extra. In aggiunta, sono disponibili anche le versioni demo di alcuni giochi.

Giochi PlayStation Plus Premium PS5

  • Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX
  • Assetto Corza Competizione
  • Balan Wonderworld
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Ben 10 Power Trip
  • Borderlands 3
  • Bugsnax
  • Control: Ultimate Edition
  • Chorus
  • CrisTales
  • Deathloop
  • Death Stranding Director’s Cut
  • Devil My Cry 5 Special Edition
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Destruction AllStars
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Foreclosed
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
  • Ghostrunner
  • GreedFall
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
  • Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Human: Fall Flat
  • I Am Dead
  • Jett: The Far Shore
  • Just Cause 4: Reloaded
  • Judgment
  • KeyWe
  • Kona
  • Last Stop
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator
  • Maneater
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Monster Truck Championship
  • Mortal Shell
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
  • NBA 2K22
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition
  • Outriders
  • Override 2: Super Mech League
  • Returnal
  • Ride 4
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Stray
  • Spirit Of The North: Enhanced Edition
  • Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Gardens Between
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skryim – Special Edition
  • The Forgotten City
  • The Pedestrian
  • The Quarry
  • Tour de France 2021
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Warhammer: Choasbane Slayer Edition
  • Werewolf: The Apocalyse – Earthbound
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
  • Wreckfest
  • Wytchwood
  • Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Giochi PS4 PlayStation Plus Premium

  • 11-11 Memories Retold
  • 2Dark
  • 8 Bit Armies
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
  • Absolver Downfall
  • Abzu
  • Ace of Sea Food
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
  • Adrift
  • Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion
  • Agatha Christie The ABC Murders
  • Agents of Mayhem
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Alienation
  • Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Aragami
  • Arc The Lad: Twilight of Spirits
  • Ashen
  • Ash of Gods
  • Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
  • Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • Astebreed
  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
  • Avicii Invector
  • Bad North
  • Baja Edge of Control
  • Balan Wonderworld
  • Batman Arkham Knight
  • Battle Chaser Knight War
  • Battlefield 1
  • Bee Simulator
  • Ben 10 Power Trip
  • Beyond: Two Souls
  • BigSky: Infinity
  • Bioshock Remastered
  • Bioshock 2 Remastered
  • Bioshock Infinite The Complete Edition
  • Black Mirror
  • Blasphemous Wounds of Eventide
  • Bloodborne
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bomber Crew
  • Borderlands 3
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Bound
  • Bound by Flame
  • Brawlout
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
  • Call of Cthulu
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 3
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Car Mechanic Simulator
  • Cartoon Network Battle Crashers
  • Celeste
  • Chess Ultra
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Child of Light
  • Children of Morta
  • Chorus
  • Chronos: Before The Ashes
  • Cities Skylines
  • Clouds of Sheep 2
  • Concrete Genie
  • Control: Ultimate Edition
  • Crashing Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy
  • Criss Tales
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Dangerous Golf
  • Dark Rose Valkyrie
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders 2
  • Darksiders 3
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Days Gone
  • DLC – The Game
  • Dead Cells
  • Deadlight Director’s Cut
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Dead Nation
  • Death Squared
  • Death Stranding
  • Deliver Us the Moon
  • Descenders
  • Desperados 3
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Disaster Report 4
  • Doom (2016)
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition
  • Dragon Quest Builders
  • Dragon Quest Builders
  • Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below
  • Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Dungeons 2
  • Eagle Flight
  • Earth Defense Force 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair
  • Earth Defense Force: World Brothers
  • Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
  • Earth Defense Force 5
  • Eat Them
  • Electronic Super Joy
  • Elex
  • El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
  • Embr: Firefighting with friends
  • Empire of Sin
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Entwined
  • Erica
  • Everspace
  • Everybody’s Golf
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Far Cry 3
  • Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
  • Far Cry 4
  • Far Cry 5
  • Far Cry: New Dawn
  • Far Cry Primal
  • FIA European Truck Racing
  • Ex Fighting Layer
  • Final Exam
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD
  • Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • Fluster Cluck
  • Foreclosed
  • For Honour
  • For the King
  • Friday the 13th
  • Frost Punk
  • Fury Unleashed
  • Gabbuchi
  • Get Even
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • Ghostrunner
  • Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams
  • Gigantosaurus The Game
  • God of War
  • God of War 3: Remastered
  • Gods Will Fall
  • Golf with your Friends
  • Goosebumps The Game
  • Grand Ages Medieval
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Gravity Rush Remastered
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Grip
  • Gunvolt Chronicles
  • Hamster Ball
  • Harvest Moon Light of Hope
  • Harvest Moon Mad Dash
  • Harvest Moon One World
  • Heavy Rain
  • Hello Neighbour
  • Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition
  • Homefront The Revolution
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Hotline Miami 2
  • Hotshot Racing
  • How to Survive 2
  • How to Survive Storm Warning
  • Hohokum
  • Hue
  • Human Fall Flat
  • I am Bread
  • I am Dead
  • I Am Setsuna
  • Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
  • inFamous First Light
  • inFamous Second Son
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Injustice Gods Among Us
  • Injustice 2
  • Inside
  • Jett: The Far Shore
  • Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf
  • John Wick Hex
  • Jotun
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Jumping Flash
  • Jumpjet Rex
  • Jumanji: The Game
  • Judgment
  • Just Cause 4: Reloaded
  • Key We
  • Killzone Shadow Fall
  • Kinetica
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance
  • Kingdom New Lands
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Kingdom Two Crowns
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
  • Knack
  • Kona
  • Last Day of June
  • Last Stop
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator
  • Left Alive
  • Legendary Fishing
  • Legends of Ethernal
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection
  • Leo’s Fortune
  • Little Big Planet 3
  • Little Nightmares
  • Life Is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Life Is Strange
  • Lock’s Quest
  • LocoRoco Remastered
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page
  • Lost Sphear
  • Lumines Remastered
  • Magicka 2
  • Mahjong
  • Malicious Fallen
  • Maneater
  • Marvel Puzzle Quest
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
  • Matterfall
  • MediEvil
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro Last Light Redux
  • Metro Exodus
  • Might Number 9
  • MINIT
  • Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
  • Middle-earth: Shadows of Mordor
  • Middle-earth: Shadows of War
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 5
  • Monster Truck Championship
  • Moonlighter
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Mortal Shell
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Moving Out
  • Mud Runner
  • MX vs ATV All Out
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Time at Portia
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
  • Nascar Heats
  • NBA 2K22
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  • Necromunda Underhive Wars
  • Nidhogg
  • Nighogg 2
  • Nights of Azure
  • Nights of Azure 2
  • Nioh
  • No Straight Roads
  • Numblast
  • Observation
  • Observer
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey: New and Tasty
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition
  • One Chanbara Origin
  • Omega Quintet
  • Omno
  • Oninaki
  • Outcast Second Contact
  • Outer Wilds
  • Outriders
  • Overcooked 2
  • Overpass
  • Override 2: Super Mech League
  • Paw Patrol On A Roll
  • Party Hard
  • Patapon
  • Patapon 2
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • PGA Tour 2K21
  • PixelJunk Eden Encore
  • PixelJunk Monsters
  • PixelJunk Racers
  • Pixel Piracy
  • Planet Minigolf
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadlier — Ultimate Edition
  • Portal Knight
  • Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
  • Prey
  • Primal
  • Prison Architect
  • Pure Farming 2018
  • Pure Hold’Em Poker Championship
  • Pure Pool
  • QBert Rebooted
  • Rabbits Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
  • Rad Rodgers
  • Rayman Legends
  • Rainbow Moon
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • ReadySet Heroes
  • Rebel Galaxy
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Redeemer Enhanced Edition
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Remarstered
  • Reel Fishing Road Trip Adventure
  • Relicta
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil 7
  • Resogun
  • Returnal
  • Rez Infinite
  • Rise of Kasai
  • Risk Urban Assault
  • Rock of Ages 3
  • Rogue Galaxy
  • Rogue Stormers
  • R-Type Final 2
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
  • Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell
  • Saints Row The Third: Remastered
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Seasons After Fall
  • Secret Neighbour
  • Serious Sam Collection
  • Shadow of the Beast
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Shadow Warrior
  • Shadow Warrior 3
  • Shenmue 3
  • Sine Mora EX
  • Siren
  • Sky Dive
  • Sky Drift
  • Sky Drift Infinity
  • Sky Fighter
  • Slime Rancher
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • Soma
  • Soul Calibur VI
  • South Park The Stick of Truth
  • South Park The Fractured But Whole
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced
  • Space Hulk Tactics
  • Space Junkies
  • Sparkle Unleashed
  • Spirit farer: Farewell Edition
  • Splitlings
  • Starlink Battle for Atlas
  • Star Ocean First Departure
  • Star Trek Bridge Crew
  • Super Star Wars
  • Steep
  • Stellaris
  • Stranded Deep
  • Stray
  • Strider
  • Street Fighter 2 HD Remix
  • Surgeon Simulator
  • Surviving Mars
  • Tearaway Unfolded
  • Telling lies
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • Terraria
  • Tetris Effect Connected
  • Tekken 7
  • The Artful Escape
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
  • The Council
  • The Crew
  • The Crew 2
  • The Gardens Between
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • The Escapists 2
  • The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
  • The Forgotten City
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind
  • The Last Tinker
  • The Lego Movie Videogame
  • The Long Dark
  • The Mark of Kai
  • The Messenger
  • The Medium
  • The Pedestrian
  • The Quarry
  • The Raven Remastered
  • The Secret of Monkey Island
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • The Technomancer
  • The Turing Test
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Wonderful 101
  • This is the Police
  • This is the Police 2
  • This War of Mine
  • Thomas Was Alone
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Toukiden
  • Toukiden 2
  • Tour De France 2021
  • Tower Fall Ascesion
  • Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Trials of Mana
  • Trials Rising
  • Tricky towers
  • Trine 4
  • Tropico 5
  • TT: Isle of Man Ride of the Edge
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Dark Collection
  • Until Dawn
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Vampyr
  • Velocibox
  • Velocity Ultra
  • Victor Vran Overkill
  • Wikings: Wolves of Midgard
  • Virginia
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor
  • Warhammer 40,000: Chaosbane
  • Warhammer: Vermintide
  • War of the Monsters
  • Warriors All-Stars
  • Watch Dogs
  • Watch Dogs 2
  • Werewolf The Apocalypse: Earthblood
  • Werewolves Within
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Wild Arms
  • Wild Arms 3
  • Wild Guns Reloaded
  • Windbound
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • World of Final Fantasy
  • Worms W.M.D
  • WRC 10 The Official Game
  • Wreckfest
  • WWE 2K22 (Available January 2023)
  • XCOM 2
  • Yet Another Zombie Defense
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered
  • Yakuza 5 Remastered
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
  • Yakuza: Like A Dragon
  • Zombi
  • Zombi Army 4

Giochi PS3 PlayStation Plus Premium

  • .detuned
  • AFRIKA
  • Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
  • Air Conflicts: Vietnam
  • AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
  • Alien Rage
  • Alien Spidy
  • All Zombies Must Die!
  • Alone in the Dark: Inferno
  • Anarchy: Rush Hour
  • Anna – Extended Edition
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth
  • Aqua Panic!
  • Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
  • Arcana Heart 3
  • Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!
  • Armageddon Riders
  • Asura’s Wrath
  • Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
  • Atelier Escha & Logy Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
  • Atelier Meruru The Alchemist of Arland 3
  • Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
  • Atelier Shallie Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
  • Bang Bang Racing
  • Batman: Arkham Origins
  • Battle Fantasia
  • BATTLE OF TILES EX
  • Battle Princess of Arcadias
  • Bellator MMA Onslaught
  • Bentley’s Hackpack
  • Big Sky Infinity
  • BIOHAZARD: The Darkside Chronicles
  • BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED
  • Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
  • BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
  • Black Knight Sword
  • BLADESTORM: Nightmare
  • Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
  • BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
  • BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
  • Blood Knights
  • Bloodrayne Crimson Slayer (SIEA: BloodRayne: Betrayal)
  • Bolt
  • Brink
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  • Burn Zombie Burn!
  • CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Cars Mater-National Championship
  • Cars Race-O-Rama
  • Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
  • Cel Damage HD (PS3)
  • Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey and Gallop Racer
  • Chime Super Deluxe
  • Class of Heroes 2G
  • Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle
  • CRASH COMMANDO
  • Critter Crunch
  • CROSSING THESIS OF GODS AND DESTINY AWAKENING
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Cuboid
  • Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
  • Danger Zone
  • Dangerous Golf
  • Dark Mist
  • Dark Sector
  • Dark Void
  • Darkstalkers Resurrection
  • DEAD OR ALIVE 5
  • DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)
  • Deadliest Warrior: Legends
  • Deadliest Warrior: The Game
  • Death Track: Resurrection
  • Deception IV: Blood Ties
  • Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Derrick the Deathfin
  • Devil May Cry 4
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice
  • DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten
  • Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
  • Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
  • Disney Universe
  • Disney·PIXAR Brave
  • Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)
  • Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
  • Divekick
  • Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
  • Dogfight 1942
  • Double Dragon Neon
  • Dragon Fin Soup
  • Dragon’s Lair
  • Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp
  • Duke Nukem Forever
  • DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
  • Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
  • Dynasty Warriors 7
  • DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires
  • DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors 8
  • Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
  • Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)
  • Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
  • Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
  • Eat Them!
  • Echochrome: Prelude
  • Elefunk
  • Enemy Front
  • ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West
  • Escape Dead Island
  • Ethan: Meteor Hunter
  • Everyday Shooter
  • Eufloria
  • F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon
  • FALLOUT 3
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Final Exam
  • Final Fight: Double Impact
  • Frogger Returns
  • Fuel Overdose
  • G-Force
  • Genji: Days of the Blade
  • Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
  • Go! Sports Ski
  • God of War HD
  • God of War II HD
  • God of War: Ascension
  • Goosebumps: The Game
  • Greg Hastings Paintball 2
  • Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
  • Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
  • Hamilton’s Great Adventure
  • Hamsterball
  • Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
  • Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
  • Heavenly Sword
  • High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
  • HOARD
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
  • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
  • HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE
  • Hustle Kings
  • ibb & obb
  • ICO Classics HD
  • inFAMOUS
  • inFAMOUS 2
  • inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
  • Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
  • Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
  • Jimmie Johnson’s Anything With An Engine
  • Joe Danger 2: The Movie
  • Judge Dee – The City God Case
  • JumpJet Rex
  • Karateka
  • Knytt Underground
  • KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ
  • Kung Fu Rabbit
  • Last Rebellion
  • Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
  • Legasista
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  • LEGO Batman: The Videogame
  • LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
  • Leo’s Fortune (PS3)
  • Linger in Shadows
  • Limbo
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
  • Lost Planet
  • LOST PLANET 2
  • Lost Planet 3
  • Machinarium (PS3)
  • Magic Orbz
  • Magus
  • Majo to Hyakkihei
  • Mamorukun Curse!
  • Mars: War Logs
  • Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
  • MEGA MAN 10
  • MEGA MAN 9
  • Meikyu touro Legasista
  • METAL SLUG 3
  • Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse
  • MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
  • MX vs ATV Reflex
  • MX vs ATV: Alive
  • MX VS ATV: UNTAMED
  • Narco Terror
  • Ninja Gaiden 3
  • NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma
  • NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2
  • NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
  • NOT HAREM HEAVEN, IT IS YANNDERE HELL.
  • Numblast
  • OKABU
  • Papo & Yo
  • Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution
  • Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One
  • Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two
  • Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
  • Pid
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
  • PixelJunk Eden Encore
  • PixelJunk Monsters
  • PixelJunk Monsters Encore
  • PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
  • Piyotama
  • Planet Minigolf
  • Planets Under Attack
  • Pool Nation
  • Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
  • Prismatic Solid
  • Proteus
  • Puppeteer
  • Pure Farming 2018
  • Puzzle Agent
  • QUANTUM THEORY
  • R-Type Dimensions
  • Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
  • RAGE
  • Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
  • Raiden IV: OverKill
  • Raiden V: Director’s Cut
  • rain
  • Ratatouille
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
  • Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
  • Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
  • Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
  • Ratchet & Clank
  • Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando
  • Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
  • Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked
  • Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
  • Realms Of Ancient War
  • Record of Agarest War
  • Record of Agarest War 2
  • Record of Agarest War Zero
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
  • Red Faction: Battlegrounds
  • Red Johnson’s Chronicles
  • Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)
  • Resident Evil 6
  • Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
  • Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
  • Resident Evil Revelations
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition
  • Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
  • Resistance 3
  • Retro City Rampage DX
  • Retro/Grade
  • Ricochet HD
  • Rocket Knight
  • Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
  • Rogue Warrior
  • Rotastic
  • RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)
  • Sacred 3 Gold
  • Sacred Citadel
  • SAIKYOSHOGI GEKISASHI13
  • Saints Row 2
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
  • SAMURAI WARRIORS 2 Empires HD Version
  • SAMURAI WARRIORS 3 Empires
  • SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
  • Sanctum 2
  • Savage Moon
  • Shatter
  • Shenmue 3
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
  • Shiki-tei
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
  • Siren: Blood Curse
  • Skullgirls Encore
  • Sky Fighter
  • Skydive: Proximity Flight
  • SkyDrift
  • Slender: The Arrival
  • The Sly Collection
  • Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
  • Smash Cars
  • Snakeball
  • Sniper Elite V2
  • Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
  • Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
  • Space Ace
  • Spelunker Collection
  • Spelunker HD
  • Split/Second: Velocity
  • Star Raiders
  • Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
  • StarDrone
  • STARWHAL
  • Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
  • Super Stardust HD
  • Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
  • Syberia
  • Tales from Space: About a Blob
  • Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
  • The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
  • The Darkness
  • The Darkness II
  • THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION
  • The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
  • The King of Fighters XIII
  • The Last Guy
  • The Last Tinker: City of Colors
  • THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI FC: KAI HD EDITION
  • THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI SC: KAI HD EDITION
  • THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI THE 3RD: KAI HD EDITION
  • The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
  • The UnderGarden
  • Thunder Wolves
  • TOKYO JUNGLE
  • Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
  • Toro to MorMori
  • Toy Home
  • Trash Panic
  • TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll
  • Tron: Evolution
  • Truck Racer
  • Urban Trial Freestyle
  • Ultra Street Fighter IV
  • Velocibox
  • VelocityUltra
  • Vessel
  • Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
  • Wakeboarding HD
  • Warlords
  • WARRIORS OROCHI 3
  • Warriors: Legends of Troy
  • Way of the Samurai 3 Plus
  • WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4 PlUS
  • When Vikings Attack!
  • Whispering Willows
  • White Knight Chronicles
  • White Knight Chronicles II
  • Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
  • XBLAZE Code:Embryo
  • XBlaze Lost: Memories
  • XCOM: Enemy Within
  • Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
  • Z/X
  • Zack Zero
  • Zen Pinball 2
  • Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge

Giochi PS2 PlayStation Plus Premium

  • Ape Escape 2
  • Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
  • Dark Cloud
  • Dark Cloud 2
  • Fantasvision
  • Hot Shots Tennis
  • IQ: Intelligent Qube
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  • Jak 2
  • Jak 3
  • Jak X Combat Racing
  • Kinetica
  • Okage Shadow King
  • Primal
  • Red Faction
  • Red Faction 2
  • Rise of the Kasai
  • Rogue Galaxy
  • Siren
  • Star Wars Bounty Hunter
  • Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
  • Star Wars Racer Revenge
  • The Mark of Kri
  • War of the Monsters
  • Wild Arms 3

Giochi PS1 PlayStation Plus Premium

  • Ape Escape
  • Abe’s Oddysee
  • Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear To The Rescue!
  • Harvest Moon Back To Nature
  • Hot Shots Golf
  • Hot Shots Golf 2
  • I.Q. Intelligence Qube
  • Jumping Flash!
  • Mr. Driller
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Exoduss
  • Resident Evil: Director’s Cut
  • Syphon Filter
  • Syphon Filter 2
  • Syphon Filter 3
  • Star Wars Demolition
  • The Legend of Dragoon
  • Tekken 2
  • Wild Arms
  • Wild Arms 2
  • Worms World Party
  • Worms Armageddon

Giochi PSP PlayStation Plus Premium

  • echochrome
  • Echoshift
  • Kingdom of Paradise
  • LocoRoco Midnight Carnival
  • No Heroes Allowed
  • Pinball Heroes
  • Ridge Racer 2
  • Super Stardust Portable
  • Toy Story 3

Demo PlayStation Plus Premium

  • Biomutant
  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • ELEX 2
  • Farming Simulator 2
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Lego City Undercover
  • MLB The Show 22
  • MotoGP 22
  • MTX Vs ATV Legends
  • Olli Olli World
  • Rollerdrome
  • Spellforce 3 Reforced
  • The Cruel King and The Great Hero
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • WWE 2K22
  • Gotham Knights
  • The Last of Us Parte 1
  • God of War Ragnarok

PlayStation Plus Premium costa 16.99 euro al mese, 49.99 euro ogni tre mesi oppure 119.99 euro l'anno. Questo l'abbonamento più costoso della famiglia PlayStation Plus e anche il più completo, ideale per chi vuole a vere a disposizione un vasto catalogo di giochi classici e più recenti. Siete ancora indecisi sull'abbonamento più adatto alle vostre esigenze? Ecco cosa cambia tra PlayStation Plus Essentials, Extra e Premium.

