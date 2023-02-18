Che cosa comprende PlayStation Plus Premium? Tutti i giochi e le demo

Dopo aver visto cosa comprende PlayStation Plus Extra vediamo nel dettaglio i contenuti dell'offerta PlayStation Plus Premium, terzo (e più costoso) livello di abbonamento a PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus Premium include l'accesso a centinaia di giochi per PS4, PS5 e classici PS3 (in streaming), PS2, PSP e PS1, oltre a tutti i vantaggi delle sottoscrizioni Essentials e Extra. In aggiunta, sono disponibili anche le versioni demo di alcuni giochi.

Giochi PlayStation Plus Premium PS5

Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX

Assetto Corza Competizione

Balan Wonderworld

Back 4 Blood

Ben 10 Power Trip

Borderlands 3

Bugsnax

Control: Ultimate Edition

Chorus

CrisTales

Deathloop

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Devil My Cry 5 Special Edition

Demon’s Souls

Destruction AllStars

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Foreclosed

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Ghostrunner

GreedFall

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Guardians of the Galaxy

Horizon Forbidden West

Human: Fall Flat

I Am Dead

Jett: The Far Shore

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Judgment

KeyWe

Kona

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Maneater

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Monster Truck Championship

Mortal Shell

Mortal Kombat 11

MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame

NBA 2K22

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition

Outriders

Override 2: Super Mech League

Returnal

Ride 4

Scarlet Nexus

Stray

Spirit Of The North: Enhanced Edition

Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition

The Artful Escape

The Gardens Between

The Elder Scrolls V: Skryim – Special Edition

The Forgotten City

The Pedestrian

The Quarry

Tour de France 2021

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Warhammer: Choasbane Slayer Edition

Werewolf: The Apocalyse – Earthbound

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest

Wytchwood

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Giochi PS4 PlayStation Plus Premium

11-11 Memories Retold

2Dark

8 Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Absolver Downfall

Abzu

Ace of Sea Food

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Adrift

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion

Agatha Christie The ABC Murders

Agents of Mayhem

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Alienation

Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Arc The Lad: Twilight of Spirits

Ashen

Ash of Gods

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Astebreed

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Avicii Invector

Bad North

Baja Edge of Control

Balan Wonderworld

Batman Arkham Knight

Battle Chaser Knight War

Battlefield 1

Bee Simulator

Ben 10 Power Trip

Beyond: Two Souls

BigSky: Infinity

Bioshock Remastered

Bioshock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite The Complete Edition

Black Mirror

Blasphemous Wounds of Eventide

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Borderlands 3

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Call of Cthulu

Call of Duty Black Ops 3

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Car Mechanic Simulator

Cartoon Network Battle Crashers

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chorus

Chronos: Before The Ashes

Cities Skylines

Clouds of Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

Control: Ultimate Edition

Crashing Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy

Criss Tales

Crysis Remastered

Dangerous Golf

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders 2

Darksiders 3

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Days Gone

DLC – The Game

Dead Cells

Deadlight Director’s Cut

Dead by Daylight

Dead Nation

Death Squared

Death Stranding

Deliver Us the Moon

Descenders

Desperados 3

Destroy All Humans!

Detroit: Become Human

Disaster Report 4

Doom (2016)

Dreamfall Chapters

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dungeons 2

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain

Earth Defense Force 5

Eat Them

Electronic Super Joy

Elex

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale

Embr: Firefighting with friends

Empire of Sin

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Erica

Everspace

Everybody’s Golf

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry: New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

FIA European Truck Racing

Ex Fighting Layer

Final Exam

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fluster Cluck

Foreclosed

For Honour

For the King

Friday the 13th

Frost Punk

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

Ghostrunner

Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams

Gigantosaurus The Game

God of War

God of War 3: Remastered

Gods Will Fall

Golf with your Friends

Goosebumps The Game

Grand Ages Medieval

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush Remastered

Gravity Rush 2

Grip

Gunvolt Chronicles

Hamster Ball

Harvest Moon Light of Hope

Harvest Moon Mad Dash

Harvest Moon One World

Heavy Rain

Hello Neighbour

Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition

Homefront The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

Horizon Forbidden West

Hotline Miami 2

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive Storm Warning

Hohokum

Hue

Human Fall Flat

I am Bread

I am Dead

I Am Setsuna

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

inFamous First Light

inFamous Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice Gods Among Us

Injustice 2

Inside

Jett: The Far Shore

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf

John Wick Hex

Jotun

Journey to the Savage Planet

Jumping Flash

Jumpjet Rex

Jumanji: The Game

Judgment

Just Cause 4: Reloaded

Key We

Killzone Shadow Fall

Kinetica

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Kingdom New Lands

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Knack

Kona

Last Day of June

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Left Alive

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Leo’s Fortune

Little Big Planet 3

Little Nightmares

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm

Life Is Strange

Lock’s Quest

LocoRoco Remastered

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Lost Sphear

Lumines Remastered

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales

Matterfall

MediEvil

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Last Light Redux

Metro Exodus

Might Number 9

MINIT

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Middle-earth: Shadows of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadows of War

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition

Monster Hunter World

Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 5

Monster Truck Championship

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Shell

Mount & Blade: Warband

Moving Out

Mud Runner

MX vs ATV All Out

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Nascar Heats

NBA 2K22

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Necromunda Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nighogg 2

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Numblast

Observation

Observer

Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey: New and Tasty

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition

One Chanbara Origin

Omega Quintet

Omno

Oninaki

Outcast Second Contact

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League

Paw Patrol On A Roll

Party Hard

Patapon

Patapon 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Racers

Pixel Piracy

Planet Minigolf

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadlier — Ultimate Edition

Portal Knight

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Primal

Prison Architect

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold’Em Poker Championship

Pure Pool

QBert Rebooted

Rabbits Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rad Rodgers

Rayman Legends

Rainbow Moon

Ratchet and Clank

ReadySet Heroes

Rebel Galaxy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redeemer Enhanced Edition

Red Faction Guerrilla Remarstered

Reel Fishing Road Trip Adventure

Relicta

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 7

Resogun

Returnal

Rez Infinite

Rise of Kasai

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3

Rogue Galaxy

Rogue Stormers

R-Type Final 2

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell

Saints Row The Third: Remastered

Scarlet Nexus

Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbour

Serious Sam Collection

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue 3

Sine Mora EX

Siren

Sky Dive

Sky Drift

Sky Drift Infinity

Sky Fighter

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Soma

Soul Calibur VI

South Park The Stick of Truth

South Park The Fractured But Whole

Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced

Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced

Space Hulk Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed

Spirit farer: Farewell Edition

Splitlings

Starlink Battle for Atlas

Star Ocean First Departure

Star Trek Bridge Crew

Super Star Wars

Steep

Stellaris

Stranded Deep

Stray

Strider

Street Fighter 2 HD Remix

Surgeon Simulator

Surviving Mars

Tearaway Unfolded

Telling lies

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

Tetris Effect Connected

Tekken 7

The Artful Escape

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Council

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Gardens Between

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Escapists 2

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

The Forgotten City

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Last Tinker

The Lego Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Mark of Kai

The Messenger

The Medium

The Pedestrian

The Quarry

The Raven Remastered

The Secret of Monkey Island

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Wonderful 101

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine

Thomas Was Alone

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden

Toukiden 2

Tour De France 2021

Tower Fall Ascesion

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials of Mana

Trials Rising

Tricky towers

Trine 4

Tropico 5

TT: Isle of Man Ride of the Edge

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted: The Nathan Dark Collection

Until Dawn

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Velocity Ultra

Victor Vran Overkill

Wikings: Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor

Warhammer 40,000: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Vermintide

War of the Monsters

Warriors All-Stars

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Werewolf The Apocalypse: Earthblood

Werewolves Within

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wild Arms

Wild Arms 3

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

Worms W.M.D

WRC 10 The Official Game

Wreckfest

WWE 2K22 (Available January 2023)

XCOM 2

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Zombi

Zombi Army 4

Giochi PS3 PlayStation Plus Premium

.detuned

AFRIKA

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

All Zombies Must Die!

Alone in the Dark: Inferno

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna – Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua Panic!

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Arcana Heart 3

Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!

Armageddon Riders

Asura’s Wrath

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy Alchemists of the Dusk Sky

Atelier Meruru The Alchemist of Arland 3

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Bang Bang Racing

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battle Fantasia

BATTLE OF TILES EX

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Bellator MMA Onslaught

Bentley’s Hackpack

Big Sky Infinity

BIOHAZARD: The Darkside Chronicles

BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Black Knight Sword

BLADESTORM: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND

Blood Knights

Bloodrayne Crimson Slayer (SIEA: BloodRayne: Betrayal)

Bolt

Brink

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Burn Zombie Burn!

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cars Mater-National Championship

Cars Race-O-Rama

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Cel Damage HD (PS3)

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey and Gallop Racer

Chime Super Deluxe

Class of Heroes 2G

Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle

CRASH COMMANDO

Critter Crunch

CROSSING THESIS OF GODS AND DESTINY AWAKENING

Crysis Remastered

Cuboid

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dark Mist

Dark Sector

Dark Void

Darkstalkers Resurrection

DEAD OR ALIVE 5

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Death Track: Resurrection

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Demon’s Souls

Derrick the Deathfin

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice

DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney Universe

Disney·PIXAR Brave

Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!

Divekick

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time

Dogfight 1942

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon’s Lair

Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp

Duke Nukem Forever

DYNASTY WARRIORS 6

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

Eat Them!

Echochrome: Prelude

Elefunk

Enemy Front

ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West

Escape Dead Island

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Everyday Shooter

Eufloria

F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON

Faery: Legends of Avalon

FALLOUT 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact

Frogger Returns

Fuel Overdose

G-Force

Genji: Days of the Blade

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Go! Sports Ski

God of War HD

God of War II HD

God of War: Ascension

Goosebumps: The Game

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

Heavenly Sword

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

HOARD

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE

Hustle Kings

ibb & obb

ICO Classics HD

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS Festival of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson’s Anything With An Engine

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Judge Dee – The City God Case

JumpJet Rex

Karateka

Knytt Underground

KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ

Kung Fu Rabbit

Last Rebellion

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West

Legasista

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Leo’s Fortune (PS3)

Linger in Shadows

Limbo

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

Lost Planet

LOST PLANET 2

Lost Planet 3

Machinarium (PS3)

Magic Orbz

Magus

Majo to Hyakkihei

Mamorukun Curse!

Mars: War Logs

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

MEGA MAN 10

MEGA MAN 9

Meikyu touro Legasista

METAL SLUG 3

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

MX vs ATV Reflex

MX vs ATV: Alive

MX VS ATV: UNTAMED

Narco Terror

Ninja Gaiden 3

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence

NOT HAREM HEAVEN, IT IS YANNDERE HELL.

Numblast

OKABU

Papo & Yo

Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two

Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension

Pid

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition

Prismatic Solid

Proteus

Puppeteer

Pure Farming 2018

Puzzle Agent

QUANTUM THEORY

R-Type Dimensions

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

RAGE

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE

Raiden IV: OverKill

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

rain

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

Realms Of Ancient War

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

Red Johnson’s Chronicles

Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Resistance 3

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Ricochet HD

Rocket Knight

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Warrior

Rotastic

RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)

Sacred 3 Gold

Sacred Citadel

SAIKYOSHOGI GEKISASHI13

Saints Row 2

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep

SAMURAI WARRIORS 2 Empires HD Version

SAMURAI WARRIORS 3 Empires

SAMURAI WARRIORS 4

Sanctum 2

Savage Moon

Shatter

Shenmue 3

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Shiki-tei

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Siren: Blood Curse

Skullgirls Encore

Sky Fighter

Skydive: Proximity Flight

SkyDrift

Slender: The Arrival

The Sly Collection

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite V2

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

Space Ace

Spelunker Collection

Spelunker HD

Split/Second: Velocity

Star Raiders

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

StarDrone

STARWHAL

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Stardust HD

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Syberia

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness

The Darkness II

THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION

The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Guy

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI FC: KAI HD EDITION

THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI SC: KAI HD EDITION

THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI THE 3RD: KAI HD EDITION

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

The UnderGarden

Thunder Wolves

TOKYO JUNGLE

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters

Toro to MorMori

Toy Home

Trash Panic

TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll

Tron: Evolution

Truck Racer

Urban Trial Freestyle

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Velocibox

VelocityUltra

Vessel

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign

Wakeboarding HD

Warlords

WARRIORS OROCHI 3

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Way of the Samurai 3 Plus

WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4 PlUS

When Vikings Attack!

Whispering Willows

White Knight Chronicles

White Knight Chronicles II

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

XBLAZE Code:Embryo

XBlaze Lost: Memories

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Z/X

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge

Giochi PS2 PlayStation Plus Premium

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

Fantasvision

Hot Shots Tennis

IQ: Intelligent Qube

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak 2

Jak 3

Jak X Combat Racing

Kinetica

Okage Shadow King

Primal

Red Faction

Red Faction 2

Rise of the Kasai

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Star Wars Bounty Hunter

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Racer Revenge

The Mark of Kri

War of the Monsters

Wild Arms 3

Giochi PS1 PlayStation Plus Premium

Ape Escape

Abe’s Oddysee

Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear To The Rescue!

Harvest Moon Back To Nature

Hot Shots Golf

Hot Shots Golf 2

I.Q. Intelligence Qube

Jumping Flash!

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Oddworld: Abe’s Exoduss

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut

Syphon Filter

Syphon Filter 2

Syphon Filter 3

Star Wars Demolition

The Legend of Dragoon

Tekken 2

Wild Arms

Wild Arms 2

Worms World Party

Worms Armageddon

Giochi PSP PlayStation Plus Premium

echochrome

Echoshift

Kingdom of Paradise

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival

No Heroes Allowed

Pinball Heroes

Ridge Racer 2

Super Stardust Portable

Toy Story 3

Demo PlayStation Plus Premium

Biomutant

Crusader Kings 3

Cyberpunk 2077

ELEX 2

Farming Simulator 2

Horizon Forbidden West

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Lego City Undercover

MLB The Show 22

MotoGP 22

MTX Vs ATV Legends

Olli Olli World

Rollerdrome

Spellforce 3 Reforced

The Cruel King and The Great Hero

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

WWE 2K22

Gotham Knights

The Last of Us Parte 1

God of War Ragnarok

PlayStation Plus Premium costa 16.99 euro al mese, 49.99 euro ogni tre mesi oppure 119.99 euro l'anno. Questo l'abbonamento più costoso della famiglia PlayStation Plus e anche il più completo, ideale per chi vuole a vere a disposizione un vasto catalogo di giochi classici e più recenti. Siete ancora indecisi sull'abbonamento più adatto alle vostre esigenze? Ecco cosa cambia tra PlayStation Plus Essentials, Extra e Premium.