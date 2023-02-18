Che cosa comprende PlayStation Plus Premium? Tutti i giochi e le demo
Davide Leoni
Dopo aver visto cosa comprende PlayStation Plus Extra vediamo nel dettaglio i contenuti dell'offerta PlayStation Plus Premium, terzo (e più costoso) livello di abbonamento a PlayStation Plus.
PlayStation Plus Premium include l'accesso a centinaia di giochi per PS4, PS5 e classici PS3 (in streaming), PS2, PSP e PS1, oltre a tutti i vantaggi delle sottoscrizioni Essentials e Extra. In aggiunta, sono disponibili anche le versioni demo di alcuni giochi.
Giochi PlayStation Plus Premium PS5
- Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX
- Assetto Corza Competizione
- Balan Wonderworld
- Back 4 Blood
- Ben 10 Power Trip
- Borderlands 3
- Bugsnax
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Chorus
- CrisTales
- Deathloop
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Devil My Cry 5 Special Edition
- Demon’s Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Foreclosed
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
- Ghostrunner
- GreedFall
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Human: Fall Flat
- I Am Dead
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Judgment
- KeyWe
- Kona
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mortal Shell
- Mortal Kombat 11
- MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NBA 2K22
- Observer: System Redux
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition
- Outriders
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Returnal
- Ride 4
- Scarlet Nexus
- Stray
- Spirit Of The North: Enhanced Edition
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
- The Artful Escape
- The Gardens Between
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skryim – Special Edition
- The Forgotten City
- The Pedestrian
- The Quarry
- Tour de France 2021
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Warhammer: Choasbane Slayer Edition
- Werewolf: The Apocalyse – Earthbound
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
- Wytchwood
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
Giochi PS4 PlayStation Plus Premium
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
- 8 Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- Absolver Downfall
- Abzu
- Ace of Sea Food
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- Adrift
- Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Agatha Christie The ABC Murders
- Agents of Mayhem
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Alienation
- Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of Spirits
- Ashen
- Ash of Gods
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Astebreed
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Avicii Invector
- Bad North
- Baja Edge of Control
- Balan Wonderworld
- Batman Arkham Knight
- Battle Chaser Knight War
- Battlefield 1
- Bee Simulator
- Ben 10 Power Trip
- Beyond: Two Souls
- BigSky: Infinity
- Bioshock Remastered
- Bioshock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite The Complete Edition
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous Wounds of Eventide
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Borderlands 3
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Call of Cthulu
- Call of Duty Black Ops 3
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Cartoon Network Battle Crashers
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chorus
- Chronos: Before The Ashes
- Cities Skylines
- Clouds of Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Crashing Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy
- Criss Tales
- Crysis Remastered
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders 2
- Darksiders 3
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Days Gone
- DLC – The Game
- Dead Cells
- Deadlight Director’s Cut
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Nation
- Death Squared
- Death Stranding
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Descenders
- Desperados 3
- Destroy All Humans!
- Detroit: Become Human
- Disaster Report 4
- Doom (2016)
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below
- Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dungeons 2
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
- Earth Defense Force 5
- Eat Them
- Electronic Super Joy
- Elex
- El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
- Embr: Firefighting with friends
- Empire of Sin
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Erica
- Everspace
- Everybody’s Golf
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry: New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- FIA European Truck Racing
- Ex Fighting Layer
- Final Exam
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fluster Cluck
- Foreclosed
- For Honour
- For the King
- Friday the 13th
- Frost Punk
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghostrunner
- Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams
- Gigantosaurus The Game
- God of War
- God of War 3: Remastered
- Gods Will Fall
- Golf with your Friends
- Goosebumps The Game
- Grand Ages Medieval
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Gravity Rush 2
- Grip
- Gunvolt Chronicles
- Hamster Ball
- Harvest Moon Light of Hope
- Harvest Moon Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon One World
- Heavy Rain
- Hello Neighbour
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition
- Homefront The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hotline Miami 2
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive Storm Warning
- Hohokum
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat
- I am Bread
- I am Dead
- I Am Setsuna
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- inFamous First Light
- inFamous Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice Gods Among Us
- Injustice 2
- Inside
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Jumping Flash
- Jumpjet Rex
- Jumanji: The Game
- Judgment
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Key We
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Kinetica
- Kingdom Come Deliverance
- Kingdom New Lands
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
- Knack
- Kona
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Leo’s Fortune
- Little Big Planet 3
- Little Nightmares
- Life Is Strange: Before the Storm
- Life Is Strange
- Lock’s Quest
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Lost Sphear
- Lumines Remastered
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Last Light Redux
- Metro Exodus
- Might Number 9
- MINIT
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Middle-earth: Shadows of Mordor
- Middle-earth: Shadows of War
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
- Monster Hunter World
- Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 5
- Monster Truck Championship
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Shell
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- Mud Runner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- Nascar Heats
- NBA 2K22
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Necromunda Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nighogg 2
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Numblast
- Observation
- Observer
- Oddworld: Abe’s Odyssey: New and Tasty
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition
- One Chanbara Origin
- Omega Quintet
- Omno
- Oninaki
- Outcast Second Contact
- Outer Wilds
- Outriders
- Overcooked 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Paw Patrol On A Roll
- Party Hard
- Patapon
- Patapon 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Racers
- Pixel Piracy
- Planet Minigolf
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadlier — Ultimate Edition
- Portal Knight
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Primal
- Prison Architect
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold’Em Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- QBert Rebooted
- Rabbits Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- Rad Rodgers
- Rayman Legends
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratchet and Clank
- ReadySet Heroes
- Rebel Galaxy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redeemer Enhanced Edition
- Red Faction Guerrilla Remarstered
- Reel Fishing Road Trip Adventure
- Relicta
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil 7
- Resogun
- Returnal
- Rez Infinite
- Rise of Kasai
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3
- Rogue Galaxy
- Rogue Stormers
- R-Type Final 2
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell
- Saints Row The Third: Remastered
- Scarlet Nexus
- Seasons After Fall
- Secret Neighbour
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue 3
- Sine Mora EX
- Siren
- Sky Dive
- Sky Drift
- Sky Drift Infinity
- Sky Fighter
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soma
- Soul Calibur VI
- South Park The Stick of Truth
- South Park The Fractured But Whole
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced
- Space Hulk Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Spirit farer: Farewell Edition
- Splitlings
- Starlink Battle for Atlas
- Star Ocean First Departure
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
- Super Star Wars
- Steep
- Stellaris
- Stranded Deep
- Stray
- Strider
- Street Fighter 2 HD Remix
- Surgeon Simulator
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Telling lies
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect Connected
- Tekken 7
- The Artful Escape
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Council
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Gardens Between
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Escapists 2
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Forgotten City
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Last Tinker
- The Lego Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Mark of Kai
- The Messenger
- The Medium
- The Pedestrian
- The Quarry
- The Raven Remastered
- The Secret of Monkey Island
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Turing Test
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Wonderful 101
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine
- Thomas Was Alone
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden
- Toukiden 2
- Tour De France 2021
- Tower Fall Ascesion
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials of Mana
- Trials Rising
- Tricky towers
- Trine 4
- Tropico 5
- TT: Isle of Man Ride of the Edge
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Uncharted: The Nathan Dark Collection
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velocibox
- Velocity Ultra
- Victor Vran Overkill
- Wikings: Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Vermintide
- War of the Monsters
- Warriors All-Stars
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs 2
- Werewolf The Apocalypse: Earthblood
- Werewolves Within
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms 3
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- Worms W.M.D
- WRC 10 The Official Game
- Wreckfest
- WWE 2K22 (Available January 2023)
- XCOM 2
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
- Zombi
- Zombi Army 4
Giochi PS3 PlayStation Plus Premium
- .detuned
- AFRIKA
- Air Conflicts: Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- All Zombies Must Die!
- Alone in the Dark: Inferno
- Anarchy: Rush Hour
- Anna – Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua Panic!
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Arcana Heart 3
- Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!
- Armageddon Riders
- Asura’s Wrath
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
- Atelier Meruru The Alchemist of Arland 3
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Bang Bang Racing
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Battle Fantasia
- BATTLE OF TILES EX
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- Bentley’s Hackpack
- Big Sky Infinity
- BIOHAZARD: The Darkside Chronicles
- BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Black Knight Sword
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
- Blood Knights
- Bloodrayne Crimson Slayer (SIEA: BloodRayne: Betrayal)
- Bolt
- Brink
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Burn Zombie Burn!
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cars Mater-National Championship
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Cel Damage HD (PS3)
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey and Gallop Racer
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle
- CRASH COMMANDO
- Critter Crunch
- CROSSING THESIS OF GODS AND DESTINY AWAKENING
- Crysis Remastered
- Cuboid
- Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Mist
- Dark Sector
- Dark Void
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Death Track: Resurrection
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Demon’s Souls
- Derrick the Deathfin
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice
- DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney Universe
- Disney·PIXAR Brave
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
- Divekick
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
- Dogfight 1942
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon’s Lair
- Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp
- Duke Nukem Forever
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- Eat Them!
- Echochrome: Prelude
- Elefunk
- Enemy Front
- ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West
- Escape Dead Island
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Everyday Shooter
- Eufloria
- F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- FALLOUT 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Final Exam
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Frogger Returns
- Fuel Overdose
- G-Force
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Go! Sports Ski
- God of War HD
- God of War II HD
- God of War: Ascension
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Hamsterball
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- Heavenly Sword
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
- HOARD
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE
- Hustle Kings
- ibb & obb
- ICO Classics HD
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jimmie Johnson’s Anything With An Engine
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Judge Dee – The City God Case
- JumpJet Rex
- Karateka
- Knytt Underground
- KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Last Rebellion
- Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Leo’s Fortune (PS3)
- Linger in Shadows
- Limbo
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- Lost Planet
- LOST PLANET 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Machinarium (PS3)
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Majo to Hyakkihei
- Mamorukun Curse!
- Mars: War Logs
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- MEGA MAN 10
- MEGA MAN 9
- Meikyu touro Legasista
- METAL SLUG 3
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- MX vs ATV Reflex
- MX vs ATV: Alive
- MX VS ATV: UNTAMED
- Narco Terror
- Ninja Gaiden 3
- NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
- NOT HAREM HEAVEN, IT IS YANNDERE HELL.
- Numblast
- OKABU
- Papo & Yo
- Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Pid
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
- Prismatic Solid
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Pure Farming 2018
- Puzzle Agent
- QUANTUM THEORY
- R-Type Dimensions
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- RAGE
- Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- rain
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- Ratchet & Clank
- Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando
- Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
- Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
- Realms Of Ancient War
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resistance 3
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retro/Grade
- Ricochet HD
- Rocket Knight
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rogue Warrior
- Rotastic
- RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)
- Sacred 3 Gold
- Sacred Citadel
- SAIKYOSHOGI GEKISASHI13
- Saints Row 2
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 2 Empires HD Version
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 3 Empires
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- Sanctum 2
- Savage Moon
- Shatter
- Shenmue 3
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Shiki-tei
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skullgirls Encore
- Sky Fighter
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- SkyDrift
- Slender: The Arrival
- The Sly Collection
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- Smash Cars
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- Space Ace
- Spelunker Collection
- Spelunker HD
- Split/Second: Velocity
- Star Raiders
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
- StarDrone
- STARWHAL
- Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Super Stardust HD
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Syberia
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness
- The Darkness II
- THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION
- The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last Guy
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI FC: KAI HD EDITION
- THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI SC: KAI HD EDITION
- THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI THE 3RD: KAI HD EDITION
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- The UnderGarden
- Thunder Wolves
- TOKYO JUNGLE
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Toro to MorMori
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll
- Tron: Evolution
- Truck Racer
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Velocibox
- VelocityUltra
- Vessel
- Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warlords
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- Way of the Samurai 3 Plus
- WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4 PlUS
- When Vikings Attack!
- Whispering Willows
- White Knight Chronicles
- White Knight Chronicles II
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- XBLAZE Code:Embryo
- XBlaze Lost: Memories
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Z/X
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge
Giochi PS2 PlayStation Plus Premium
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- Fantasvision
- Hot Shots Tennis
- IQ: Intelligent Qube
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak 2
- Jak 3
- Jak X Combat Racing
- Kinetica
- Okage Shadow King
- Primal
- Red Faction
- Red Faction 2
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Racer Revenge
- The Mark of Kri
- War of the Monsters
- Wild Arms 3
Giochi PS1 PlayStation Plus Premium
- Ape Escape
- Abe’s Oddysee
- Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear To The Rescue!
- Harvest Moon Back To Nature
- Hot Shots Golf
- Hot Shots Golf 2
- I.Q. Intelligence Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- Oddworld: Abe’s Exoduss
- Resident Evil: Director’s Cut
- Syphon Filter
- Syphon Filter 2
- Syphon Filter 3
- Star Wars Demolition
- The Legend of Dragoon
- Tekken 2
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms 2
- Worms World Party
- Worms Armageddon
Giochi PSP PlayStation Plus Premium
- echochrome
- Echoshift
- Kingdom of Paradise
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival
- No Heroes Allowed
- Pinball Heroes
- Ridge Racer 2
- Super Stardust Portable
- Toy Story 3
Demo PlayStation Plus Premium
- Biomutant
- Crusader Kings 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- ELEX 2
- Farming Simulator 2
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Lego City Undercover
- MLB The Show 22
- MotoGP 22
- MTX Vs ATV Legends
- Olli Olli World
- Rollerdrome
- Spellforce 3 Reforced
- The Cruel King and The Great Hero
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- WWE 2K22
- Gotham Knights
- The Last of Us Parte 1
- God of War Ragnarok
PlayStation Plus Premium costa 16.99 euro al mese, 49.99 euro ogni tre mesi oppure 119.99 euro l'anno. Questo l'abbonamento più costoso della famiglia PlayStation Plus e anche il più completo, ideale per chi vuole a vere a disposizione un vasto catalogo di giochi classici e più recenti. Siete ancora indecisi sull'abbonamento più adatto alle vostre esigenze? Ecco cosa cambia tra PlayStation Plus Essentials, Extra e Premium.
