Cyberpunk 2077, bug e problemi tecnici su PC e console. parla CD Projekt

We had those issues in Germany, too. It’s mainly streaming issues - when the settings are too high for your setup the game is unable to stream the content and stuff starts to go missing (animations, audio, lipsync, objects). Adjust settings and it works waaaay smoother.

Yes, absolutely. You will run in another bottleneck at some point though if you set everything to max / ultra. It seems like many people don‘t understand that this game can make every (!) PC struggle if you go crazy with the settings. Not many games have done this lately.