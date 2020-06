Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt svela i ricchi bonus digitali presenti in ogni copia

Did you know that... each copy of #Cyberpunk2077 comes with digital content?



The goodies include:

🎶 original score

🖼 art booklet

📕 Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

🖥️ wallpapers



and a brand new addition:



💬 digital comic – Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice! pic.twitter.com/CB9zuK9KoG