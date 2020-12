Cyberpunk 2077 in Cina: il gioco non è disponibile, ma è un grande successo

Cyberpunk 2077 is off to a great start in China On its first day, more than 19m cumulative viewers tuned in to Chinese game streaming sites to watch more than 7,500 streamers play the game China was also the #1 market for PC pre-orders at one point and day 1 sales are strong https://t.co/Gg5gn9Lyeo

This makes the success of the game all the more impressive in China. We will share more at a later date.



The data in the first tweet is from our China Games Streaming tracker. More info about the tool is available here: https://t.co/Se4hvi9grH