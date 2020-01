Cyberpunk 2077 contest fotografico: CD Projekt annuncia premi e vincitori!

#Cyberpunk2077 Photo Contest results are in! https://t.co/8qnKW41TvQ



1st Prize goes to 思宇walker for the amazing photo of Hangzhou, China – capturing the cyberpunk mood with its retro vibe and contrast between the old and the futuristic. #PhotosFromNightCity #CaptureCyberpunk pic.twitter.com/Y5mCkZ7Cyu