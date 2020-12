Cyberpunk 2077 è il gioco che ha guadagnato di più su Steam per la sesta settimana di fila

Steam top sellers for the week ending Dec 27. Ordered by revenue ($): 1. Cyberpunk 2077 2. Valve Index VR Kit 3. Sea of Thieves 4. Hades 5. Raft 6. Phasmophobia 7. Grand Theft Auto V 8. Halo MCC 9. Red Dead Redemption 2 10. CS: GO - Operation Broken Fang (DLC) pic.twitter.com/pSAJX0ILVS

CP2077 holds at #1, marking six weeks at the top (Incl. pre order period).



Death Stranding, Among Us and Football Manager 2021 leave the chart while CSGO drops from #3 to #10 and Phasmophobia drops from #4 to #6. https://t.co/DeIduyDYJq