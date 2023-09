Cyberpunk 2077 è un gioco nuovo: peso dell'update 2.0 e del DLC Phantom Liberty

In order to play #PhantomLiberty you need to have the recent Update 2.0 for #Cyberpunk2077 installed!



If you're wondering how much space you need, here's a handy guide 👇



Update 2.0:

PC: ~33 GB

PS5: ~38 GB

Xbox Series X|S: ~52 GB



Phantom Liberty:

PC: ~24 GB

PS5: ~33 GB

Xbox…