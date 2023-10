Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty incontra il mondo della musica: nuovo evento di Stationhead

Save the date! October 12th - 11am (PST) | 8pm (CEST) Join us on Stationhead for a cybernetic journey with P.T. Adamczyk and Jacek Paciorkowski, on every track from the Deluxe Edition of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Original Score 🎵 pic.twitter.com/Swq2E6NGoQ