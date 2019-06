Cyberpunk 2077 si racconta in due nuovi artwork: lo stile 'NeoKitsch' e Dex

>NEOKITSCH The look of infinite wealth and vanity. Synonymous with luxury, it has been blossoming among Night City’s wealthiest elites – those who can afford to buy anything, who can afford to be anything they want to be. #Cyberpunk2077 #SubstanceAndStyle pic.twitter.com/ZHS1En45qD

Dex is one of the best fixers in town. Hardly anything goes in Night City that he doesn't know about. He's got killer intuition and the experience to match – word on the street is anyone who manages their first job for Dex is sure to go far.