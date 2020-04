Cyberpunk 2077: scopriamo le gang Kang-Tao e Animals di Night City

Kang-Tao is a young Chinese company specializing in smart-gun technology and security services. It's making its way to the top of the weapon industry at a tremendous pace thanks to bold choices, courageous strategy, and government backing. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/BRRrfKNoX9

Animals – an aggressive street-fighting gang from west Pacifica that eschews the use of traditional cyberware. Instead, they use ultra testosterone and animal supplements (like growth hormones). They're animalistic at heart, and dangerously proud of who they are.