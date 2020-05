Cyberpunk 2077, sono trascorsi esattamente 8 anni dal primo annuncio!

Eight years ago today on May 30, 2012, @CyberpunkGame was officially announced:https://t.co/ySxLMvVbmB



8.

Long.

Years.



Crazy to think we'll finally be able to experience @CDPROJEKTRED's love letter to the license in just a few short months. It's been a long journey fam. pic.twitter.com/LiFly5Z7WV