D.I.C.E. Awards 2018: svelate tutte le nomination, Horizon Zero Dawn ne conquista dieci

In totale sono 68 i titoli in lizza per un premio, sui quali svetta Horizon: Zero Dawn che è riuscito a conquistare il maggior numero di candidature, ben dieci, compresa quella per il Gioco dell'Anno. Per il titolo più ambito dovrà vedersela con produzioni del calibro di Cuphead, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild e PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.
A seguire la lista completa suddivisa in categorie:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Cuphead
- For Honor
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Cuphead
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Little Nightmares
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Bayek
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - Senua
- Horizon Zero Dawn - Aloy
- Star Wars Battlefront II - Iden Versio
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Chloe Fraiser
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Cuphead
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- RiME
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design
- Destiny 2
- Injustice 2
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Night in the Woods
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Action Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Adventure Game of the Year
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Family Game of the Year
- DropMix
- GNOG
- Just Dance 2018
- SingStar Celebration
- Snipperclips
Fighting Game of the Year
- ARMS
- Injustice 2
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Nidhogg 2
- Tekken 7
Racing Game of the Year
- DiRT 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Project CARS 2
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- NieR:Automata
- Persona 5
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
Sports Game of the Year
- Everybody's Golf
- FIFA 18
- Golf Clash
- Madden NFL 18
- MLB The Show 17
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Endless Space 2
- Halo Wars 2
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Total War: Warhammer II
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Robo Recall
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
- The Invisible Hours
- Wilson's Heart
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
- Robo Recall
- Space Pirate Trainer
- Wilson's Heart
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award
- Everything
- Gorogoa
- Night in the Woods
- Pyre
- Snipperclips
Handheld Game of the Year
- Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- Monster Hunter Stories
Mobile Game of the Year
- Cat Quest
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Gorogoa
- Monument Valley 2
- Splitter Critters
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Gorogoa
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Gorogoa
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Game of the Year
- Cuphead
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Chi vincerà secondo voi? La passata edizione vide trionfare Overwatch, premiato come Gioco dell'Anno. Tra gli altri vincitori c'erano Ratchet & Clank (miglior gioco per famiglie), Street Fighter V (miglior picchiaduro), Steep (miglior gioco sportivo) e Pokemon Sole e Luna (miglior gioco per console portatili).