Dark Souls 3: la titanica mod ispirata a Sekiro si aggiorna con nuove armi

This weapon's going far beyond my original expectations. I always try to make each weapon keep in tune with the ''spirit'' of the boss behind it, and this one is by far one of my favorite forms of that so far. Just feels buttery smooth. pic.twitter.com/LxvgR98x2o — Rhodan (@renjingles) March 7, 2021

Owl's sword is also getting a unique input for back+R1 that functions as a retreating kick, comboing directly into its backstep flip, a Combat Art cast, or the Weapon Art. pic.twitter.com/g1mh4z5vd7 — Rhodan (@renjingles) March 7, 2021

Ravenwing Rush used on an actual enemy. Sweep attacks in Sekiro can't be blocked; the first attack's sweeping slash follows that idea, aiming for your target's ankles and tripping them for a brutal followup combo. pic.twitter.com/D7y96Ge9DQ — Rhodan (@renjingles) March 7, 2021