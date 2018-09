Dark Souls: grazie ad una mod potrete giocare nei panni di Link e CJ da GTA San Andreas

Dark Souls mods have the potential to get a whole lot stranger. It's now possible to import models from other games, or use new custom models. The import tool, created by Meowmaritus is here:https://t.co/Xivu8Hvqw0



Plus an example, a CJ mod by Dropoff:https://t.co/gC6Za5LLqp pic.twitter.com/3gdAqcqdLP