Dark Souls Remastered, Detroit Become Human e H1Z1 tra le novità PS4 della settimana

Quella appena iniziata è una settimana decisamente ricca per i possessori di piattaforme PlayStation (PS4, PlayStation Vita e PlayStation VR) grazie all'arrivo di titoli come Detroit Become Human, Dark Souls Remastered, Tennis World Tour e H1Z1 Battle Royale.
Non solo PlayStation 4, questa settimana arrivano infatti anche nuovi giochi per PlayStation VR, che vedrà il debutto dell'attesissimo One Piece Grande Cruise e PlayStation Vita, con gli arrivi di Stardew Valley e Bloodstained Curse of the Moon, lo spin-off in salsa 8-bit di Bloodstained Ritual of the Night.
Novità PlayStation 4
- Bloodstained Curse of the Moon
- H1Z1 Battle Royale
- Dark Souls Remastered
- Gorogoa
- Everspace
- Detroit Become Human
- Tennis World Tour
- Super Hyperactive Ninja
- Space Hulk Deathwing Enhanced Edition
- Shio
- PixelJunk Monsters 2
- I Hate Running Backwards
- Disco Dodgeball
- Dungeon Rushers
Nuovi giochi PlayStation Vita
- 7's Carlet
- Stardew Valley
- Bloodstained Curse of the Moon
- Defenders Quest
PlayStation VR Novità
- One Piece Grand Cruise
Cosa ne pensate delle novità per PS4, PS Vita e PlayStation VR? Ricordiamo che nei prossimi giorni Sony dovrebbe rendere disponibile sul PlayStation Store anche la nuova Offerta della Settimana, oltre probabilmente a una nuova ondata di sconti sui migliori giochi del catalogo PlayStation.