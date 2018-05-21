Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie

Dark Souls Remastered, Detroit Become Human e H1Z1 tra le novità PS4 della settimana

INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Quella appena iniziata è una settimana decisamente ricca per i possessori di piattaforme PlayStation (PS4, PlayStation Vita e PlayStation VR) grazie all'arrivo di titoli come Detroit Become Human, Dark Souls Remastered, Tennis World Tour e H1Z1 Battle Royale.

Non solo PlayStation 4, questa settimana arrivano infatti anche nuovi giochi per PlayStation VR, che vedrà il debutto dell'attesissimo One Piece Grande Cruise e PlayStation Vita, con gli arrivi di Stardew Valley e Bloodstained Curse of the Moon, lo spin-off in salsa 8-bit di Bloodstained Ritual of the Night.

Novità PlayStation 4

  • Bloodstained Curse of the Moon
  • H1Z1 Battle Royale
  • Dark Souls Remastered
  • Gorogoa
  • Everspace
  • Detroit Become Human
  • Tennis World Tour
  • Super Hyperactive Ninja
  • Space Hulk Deathwing Enhanced Edition
  • Shio
  • PixelJunk Monsters 2
  • I Hate Running Backwards
  • Disco Dodgeball
  • Dungeon Rushers

Nuovi giochi PlayStation Vita

  • 7's Carlet
  • Stardew Valley
  • Bloodstained Curse of the Moon
  • Defenders Quest

PlayStation VR Novità

  • One Piece Grand Cruise

Cosa ne pensate delle novità per PS4, PS Vita e PlayStation VR? Ricordiamo che nei prossimi giorni Sony dovrebbe rendere disponibile sul PlayStation Store anche la nuova Offerta della Settimana, oltre probabilmente a una nuova ondata di sconti sui migliori giochi del catalogo PlayStation.

Quanto è interessante?
3
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. God of War domina (ancora) la classifica inglese, Hyrule Warriors debutta al terzo posto
  2. ESL Pro League: il team Astralis si aggiudica la finale di CS: GO