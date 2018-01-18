Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Nintendo e-Shop
  3. Notizie
  4. Darkest Dungeon e InnerSpace fra le novità della settimana del Nintendo eShop

Darkest Dungeon e InnerSpace fra le novità della settimana del Nintendo eShop

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Anche questo giovedì Nintendo ha aggiornato l'eShop europeo inserendo una serie di interessanti novità per Switch e 3DS, come Darkest Dungeon, InnerSpace, World to the West e Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast.

Di seguito potete consultare l'elenco completo:

Nintendo Switch - Giochi

  • ACA NeoGeo Power Spikes II – €6.99
  • Ambition of the Slimes – €5.00
  • Arcade Archives Double Dragon – €6.99
  • Baseball Riot – €4.99 (disponibile dal 19 gennaio)
  • Brawl – €9.99 (disponibile dal 19 gennaio)
  • Darkest Dungeon – €21.99
  • Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition – €30.99
  • Energy Balance – €2.99
  • Gunhouse – €12.99
  • InnerSpace – €19.99
  • Nightmare Boy – €9.99
  • Nuclien – €3.49 (disponibile dal 19 gennaio))
  • Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast – €3.49
  • Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator – €2.29
  • Qbik – €4.49 until February 1; €3.34 per coloro che hanno acquistato Sparkle 2 EVO o Violett; prezzo di listino €4.99
  • Rally Racers – €9.99
  • Vesta – €12.74 fino al 26 gennaio; prezzo di listino €14.99 (disponibile dal 19 gennaio)
  • World to the West – €19.99

Nintendo Switch - Demo

  • Death Squared
  • League of Evil

Nintendo Switch - DLC

  • Stern Pinball Arcade: Limited Edition Add-on Pack 1 – €8.48
  • Stern Pinball Arcade: Limited Edition Add-on Pack 2 – €8.48
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Champions Character Pack – €1.99
  • Chess Ultra: Pantheon Game Pack – €5.99
  • Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court – €8.99
  • Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker – €3.49
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – Classic 01 – €2.99

Nintendo Switch - Preordini

  • Scribblenauts Showdown – €39.99

Nintendo 3DS - Giochi

Link-a-Pix Color – €7.99
Picross e8 – €5.00

New 3DS Download

Raining Coins – €3.99

Nintendo 3DS - Temi

The brave Robin Hood: adventures in forest – €0.99
Robin Hood the fearless – €0.99
Robin Hood the archer – €0.99
Sissi will become the queen of Austria – €0.99
Sissi and the magic of the bracelet – €0.99
Sissi loves the animals – €0.99

Cosa ne pensate delle novità dell'eShop di Nintendo? C'è qualche titolo che ha attirato la vostra attenzione? Ricordiamo che fra i giochi che hanno debuttato la scorsa settimana figurano Furi, Super Meat Boy e The Escapists 2.

Quanto è interessante?
4
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Nintendo e-Shop

  1. Fortnite: ecco la patch 2.2.0 che introduce nuovi punti di interesse e città nella mappa
  2. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: la nuova patch per PC migliora le performance online