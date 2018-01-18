Darkest Dungeon e InnerSpace fra le novità della settimana del Nintendo eShop

Di seguito potete consultare l'elenco completo:
Nintendo Switch - Giochi
- ACA NeoGeo Power Spikes II – €6.99
- Ambition of the Slimes – €5.00
- Arcade Archives Double Dragon – €6.99
- Baseball Riot – €4.99 (disponibile dal 19 gennaio)
- Brawl – €9.99 (disponibile dal 19 gennaio)
- Darkest Dungeon – €21.99
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition – €30.99
- Energy Balance – €2.99
- Gunhouse – €12.99
- InnerSpace – €19.99
- Nightmare Boy – €9.99
- Nuclien – €3.49 (disponibile dal 19 gennaio))
- Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast – €3.49
- Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator – €2.29
- Qbik – €4.49 until February 1; €3.34 per coloro che hanno acquistato Sparkle 2 EVO o Violett; prezzo di listino €4.99
- Rally Racers – €9.99
- Vesta – €12.74 fino al 26 gennaio; prezzo di listino €14.99 (disponibile dal 19 gennaio)
- World to the West – €19.99
Nintendo Switch - Demo
- Death Squared
- League of Evil
Nintendo Switch - DLC
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Limited Edition Add-on Pack 1 – €8.48
- Stern Pinball Arcade: Limited Edition Add-on Pack 2 – €8.48
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Champions Character Pack – €1.99
- Chess Ultra: Pantheon Game Pack – €5.99
- Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court – €8.99
- Darkest Dungeon: The Shieldbreaker – €3.49
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe – Classic 01 – €2.99
Nintendo Switch - Preordini
- Scribblenauts Showdown – €39.99
Nintendo 3DS - Giochi
Link-a-Pix Color – €7.99
Picross e8 – €5.00
New 3DS Download
Raining Coins – €3.99
Nintendo 3DS - Temi
The brave Robin Hood: adventures in forest – €0.99
Robin Hood the fearless – €0.99
Robin Hood the archer – €0.99
Sissi will become the queen of Austria – €0.99
Sissi and the magic of the bracelet – €0.99
Sissi loves the animals – €0.99
Cosa ne pensate delle novità dell'eShop di Nintendo? C'è qualche titolo che ha attirato la vostra attenzione? Ricordiamo che fra i giochi che hanno debuttato la scorsa settimana figurano Furi, Super Meat Boy e The Escapists 2.