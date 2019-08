DARQ: botta e risposta tra l'autore e Tim Sweeney per l'esclusiva su Epic Games Store

We’re happy to see DARQ succeed because it’s a great game and it deserves succees. That’s why we contacted them to explore exclusivity. 😜

Tim, I’m glad to hear that. If you change your mind and accept DARQ to your store non-exclusively, I’ll donate 100% of my EGS revenue to a charity. If you accept, the charity can be picked by the gaming’s community at a later date. https://t.co/lSQ5lfdaeI